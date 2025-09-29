Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Jets-Dolphins, Bengals-Broncos MNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can win big on Monday Night Football with Underdog promo code WTOP. Set up a new account in time for Dolphins-Jets and Broncos-Bengals. Click here to start signing up.







New players can create a new account and start with a $5 pick on the NFL. No matter what happens on that initial pick, players will receive a $100 bonus.

This is one of the few weeks with two Monday Night Football games. Underdog will have tons of different options available. Make picks on superstars like Garrett Wilson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and more.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and make a $5 NFL pick to secure a $100 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 NFL Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promos for the NFL Gimme Picks, Boosters, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Set up a new account with Underdog promo and make a $5 pick on Monday Night Football. Players will receive a $100 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

From there, new users will have a nice bankroll for the rest of the week. This is an opportunity to score bonuses for Monday Night Football, MLB Postseason, WNBA, college football and more.

Monday Night Football Preview

This is a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader, which means there are plenty of options on the table for daily fantasy players. The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Jets in a game where both teams are desperate for a win.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel could be on the chopping block if the Dolphins continue to lose. Meanwhile, the Jets are hoping first-year head coach Aaron Glenn can notch his first career win.

As for the second game, the Cincinnati Bengals have their work cut out for them. Cincinnati will be without quarterback Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future. Denver’s defense is one of the best in the NFL and could have backup Jake Browning on the run all night.

Underdog will have a wide range of markets available for these matchups. Pick higher or lower on stats like receiving yards, touchdowns, rushing yards and more. There should be something for every football fan as Week 4 of the NFL season winds down.

Getting Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Remember, this promo is only available for first-time depositors on Underdog. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process: