Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Instant Bonus for CFB, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Underdog promo code WTOP to claim a bonus for college football and NFL picks over the weekend. Click here to activate this welcome offer and create an account.









Start with a $5 entry after signing up with the Underdog promo code. No matter the result, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

Begin using this bonus for picks on top college football matchups on Saturday. Find markets for No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska, South Carolina vs. No. 23 Missouri, Florida vs. No. 4 Miami, No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana and more.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim a $50 bonus by creating a $5 entry.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for College Football Picks

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos for NCAAF, NFL Picks Gimme Picks, Payout Boosters, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your college football entry will determine your potential winnings. These are some of the popular markets for key players on Saturday:

Cade Klubnik (CLEM): 266.5 passing yards

Devon Dampier (UTAH): 66.5 rush yards

Jackson Arnold (AUB): 170.5 pass yards

John Mateer (OKLA): 256.5 pass yards

Dylan Raiola (NEB): 18.5 completions

Bryce Underwood (MICH): 25.5 pass attempts

Carson Beck (MIA): 42.5 longest completion

DJ Lagway (FLA)): 223.5 passing yards

Arch Manning (TEX): 2.5 pass TDs

A standard entry must include 2+ picks. All legs must hit, but these will result in the largest payouts. Try making a flex entry with 3+ picks instead to still receive some winnings if only one leg doesn’t hit.

All of these picks will have multipliers, which also determine the payout. A likely outcome will have a smaller multiplier, with a less likely outcome having a larger multiplier.

Grab $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

New customers can take these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for football picks and drafts over the weekend.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll be awarded with a $50 bonus.

Enter Drafts for NFL Week 3

Try using some of your bonus for NFL drafts. Pick a team of players and compete against other customers for a chance to win a portion of large prize pools.

For example, the “Battle Royale – Week 3” contest has a $7 entry fee and $350,000 worth of prizes. It includes 13 games on the Sunday NFL slate. These include the Packers vs. Browns, Colts vs. Titans, Steelers vs. Patriots, Rams vs. Eagles, Falcons vs. Panthers, Texans vs. Jaguars and more.

The rankings tab shows which players are projected to score the most points. Bijan Robinson is the most popular selection for this draft, followed by Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley. Go to the live page to follow along with scores as action unfolds on Sunday.

Follow the links above to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. New users can snag a $50 bonus for NFL and college football picks.