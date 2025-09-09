Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB, NFL Week 2 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a $5 entry after applying the Underdog promo code. Win or lose, new users will receive a $50 bonus for picks.

There are plenty of MLB games set for Tuesday. Find markets for the Mets vs. Phillies, Tigers vs. Yankees, Cubs vs. Braves, Brewers vs. Rangers, Reds vs. Padres and Rockies vs. Dodgers. Predict the number of strikeouts from a starting pitcher, a player to record multiple hits or a certain hitter to go long.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Thursday Night Football

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promotions Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start using your bonus for NFL Week 2. The Commanders will be in Green Bay on Thursday night to take on the Packers. The Commanders got an easy win over the Giants, while the Packers made a statement with a dominant performance against the Lions.

These are just some of the popular markets for the game:

Josh Jacobs: 78.5 rush yards

Terry McLaurin: 54.5 receiving yards

Deebo Samuel: 4.5 receptions

Jayden Daniels: 224.5 pass yards

Rucker Kraft: 16.5 longest reception

Austin Ekeler: 0.5 rush + rec TD

Jordan Love: 1.5 pass TDs

Matthew Golden: 37.5 receiving yards

Jayden Reed: 3.5 receptions

A standard entry of 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit. You can elect to flex an entry of 3+ picks instead and still receive some winnings if only one leg is incorrect.

How to Claim a $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Use a bonus for MLB and NFL picks this week with this welcome offer. New users can take these steps to lock-in a bonus.

Register here with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter the basic account information needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit using a debit card or another payment method. Create a $5 entry.

No matter the result, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

Draft MLB, NFL Players to Compete for Prizes

Some of your bonus can be used for drafts. Pick players to compete against other customers for a chance to win a portion of large prize pools.

For example, the “Battle Royale – Week 2” tournament has a $7 entry fee and $300,000 prize pool. The rankings will show which players are going early and their projections. Bijan Robinson is the top pick in most drafts, in addition to Justin Jefferson and Drake London.

Key Week 2 games include the Bears vs. Lions, Bills vs. Jets, Broncos vs. Colts, Eagles vs. Chiefs and Falcons vs. Vikings. Follow along during any of these NFL games to view live markets as the action unfolds.

