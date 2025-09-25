Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Cardinals-Seahawks, NFL Week 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Underdog promo code and create a $5 entry on Thursday Night Football. The result doesn’t matter, so the $50 bonus is guaranteed.

Two NFC West opponents will meet in Arizona. Both has 2-1 records with losses to the 49ers. Make picks on rushing yards, passing touchdowns, receptions and other stats from top players.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 4 Games

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Sports Available NFL, MLB, WNBA, FIFA, Ryder Cup, UFC, More Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of picks in your entry, along with the multipliers, will determine your potential winnings. These are just some of the markets for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals:

Sam Darnold: 221.5 pass yards

Kyler Murray: 1.5 pass TDs

Kenneth Walker III: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Jason Myers: 6.5 kicking points

Trey McBride: 64.5 receiving yards

Marvin Harrison: 3.5 receptions

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 25.5 longest reception

Cooper Kupp: 3.5 receptions

Trey Benson: 15.5 rush attempts

Michael Wilson: 21.5 receiving yards

Some of your bonus can be used to enter drafts for Week 4. Select players and compete against other customers for a chance at winning a share of large prize pools. The Battle Royale – Week 4 tournament has a $7 entry fee and $400,000 worth of prizes. Follow along on the app during the action to track your points.

Choose different players from the Sunday slate. Key games include the Browns vs. Lions, Chargers vs. Giants, Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Rams and Ravens vs. Chiefs.

Guide to Use the Underdog Promo Code

Follow our guide to claim the best welcome offer. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your name, email, date or birth and other essential info to confirm your age. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method. These include debit cards, online banking and PayPal. Create a $5 entry on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals.

Win or lose, you’ll be awarded with a $50 bonus. Check the promotions tab to find entry boosts and other offers throughout the NFL season.

Apply Bonus to College Football, MLB Picks

Your bonus can be used for other sports over the weekend, like top college football matchups. Find markets for No. 21 USC vs. No. 23 Illinois, No. 22 Notre Dame vs. Arkansas, No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State and No. 17 Alabama vs. No. 5 Georgia.

And we have some important MLB games as several teams compete for a spot in the postseason. Make picks on home runs, strikeouts, hits, stolen bases and earned runs.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim a $50 bonus for football and baseball picks.