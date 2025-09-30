Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB Playoffs Picks This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Enter a $5 contest after using the Underdog promo code. No matter the outcome, you’ll gain a $100 bonus.

Every MLB game has Higher/Lower markets. The bonus can be used toward picks on home runs, total bases, hits, strikeouts, earned runs and other stats. Browse through options on Tuesday for the Tigers vs. Guardians, Padres vs. Cubs, Red Sox vs. Yankees and Reds vs. Dodgers.

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and claim a $100 bonus for MLB picks.

MLB Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

The AL East rivals will meet in the Bronx for a best-of-three series to determine who moves on to the divisional round. These are some of the popular Higher/Lower markets for the Red Sox vs. Yankees. Try creating a standard entry for the largest payout or flex an entry to still receive winnings if one leg doesn’t hit.

Aaron Judge: 0.5 home runs

Garrett Crochet: 7.5 strikeouts

Max Fried: 4.5 hits allowed

Cody Bellinger: 0.5 total bases

Alex Bregman: 6.5 fantasy points

Jarren Duran: 0.5 runs

Paul Goldschmidt: 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Trevor Story: 1.5 total bases

Giancarlo Stanton: 0.5 home runs

Anthony Volpe: 0.5 singles

The story of this AL Wild Card series will be the play from Judge. He put in another MVP-worthy season, but he has yet to produce at a high level in the playoffs. In Game 1, Crochet will look to stay undefeated against the Yankees this year.

Underdog Promo Code Releases $100 Bonus

Get a bonus for MLB postseason picks by taking the following steps to claim a welcome offer.

Provide your email, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like PayPal or a debit card. Play $5.

Win or lose your first entry, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. Check the promotions box over the next few weeks to find Gimme Picks, payout boosters and other offers.

Compete Against Other Customers in Daily Drafts

Draft players in different contests to compete against other customers for a chance to win a share of large prize pools. The “Diamond After Dark” contest has a $7 entry fee and $20,000 worth of prizes.

The rankings tab show projections for top players. It’s no surprise to see Shohei Ohtani on the top of the board, along with Blake Snell and Freddie Freeman. Follow along with live scoring as the action unfolds.

Sign up through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 bonus for MLB drafts and picks during the postseason by starting with a $5 entry.