Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Provides $100 Fantasy Bonus for TNF Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get an NFL fantasy bonus with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate a deposit match and claim a free pick for Thursday Night Football.









Make picks on the Commanders vs. Packers after using the Sleeper promo code. It unlocks a 100% deposit match, giving new users a chance to redeem a $100 bonus.

Your first entry on Thursday can include a free pick for Jayden Daniels. The total for the quarterback has been dropped to 0.5 passing yards, making this an easy leg for your opening contest. Add other selections to increase your potential winnings.

Register here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock-in a $100 fantasy bonus and free pick.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Commanders-Packers

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NFL Entry Boosts, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your entry will determine your potential winnings. These are just some of the popular markets for the game on Thursday night:

Deebo Samuel: 46.5 receiving yards

Micah Parsons: 0.5 sacks

Austin Ekeler: 21.5 rushing yards

Jordan Love: 1.5 pass TDs

Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 0.5 anytime TD

Matthew Golden: 35.5 receiving yards

Zach Ertz: 3.5 receptions

Jayden Reed: 0.5 rec TD

Matt Gay: 6.5 kicking points

Frankie Luvu: 6.5 total tackles

Daniels will likely have to do much more on Sunday compared to Week 1. They faced a Giants team that was unable to score a touchdown. He will also have to deal with Parsons, who already got a sack for his new team.

Guide to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Complete these steps to score a fantasy bonus for NFL picks. Start making predictions on passing yards, tackles, kicking points, rushing touchdowns and more.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email and date of birth to verify your age. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

The amount of your deposit (up to $100) will be matched with a bonus. The fantasy app allows customers to follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and conduct pre-game research. Win up to 1,000X your cash entry by making picks on the NFL and other sports.

Use $100 Bonus for Picks Throughout NFL Week 2

Continue using your bonus for other NFL games on Sunday. Find totals for the Giants vs. Cowboys, Bills vs. Jets, Bears vs. Lions, Seahawks vs. Steelers, Browns vs. Ravens, Eagles vs. Chiefs and Falcons vs. Vikings. Keep up with your active and completed entries on the “My Picks” tab.

Customers can find picks on sale, protected picks, entry boosts and multiplier boosts throughout the season. They are popular for primetime games, such as the Buccaneers vs. Texans or Chargers vs. Raiders on Monday night.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New users can secure a $100 fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick for Thursday Night Football.