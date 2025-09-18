Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Dolphins-Bills, NFL Week 3 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on NFL Week 3 after signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Click here to claim a bonus in time for Thursday Night Football.









Apply the Sleeper promo code to activate a 100% deposit match. New customers can gain up to a $100 bonus and start with a free pick. Take Tua Tagovailoa to have over 0.5 pass yards or De’Von Achane to record over 0.5 rush yards.

Week 3 begins with the Dolphins vs. Bills on Thursday night. It’s been a rough time for Miami after losing their first two games. It doesn’t get easier as they travel to Buffalo, where they have lost their last nine matchups.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and gain a $100 daily fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code for the Dolphins-Bills

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NFL Entry Boosts, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, Re-Use Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sleeper has released several multiplier boosts for the AFC East battle. You can take Josh Allen to have over 227.5 passing yards at 1.85X and Tyreek Hill to go over 61.5 receiving yards at 1.85X.

Combine those selections with other picks to increase your potential winnings. These are just some of the popular markets for Thursday night:

James Cook: 68.5 rush yards

Keon Coleman: 2.5 receptions

Dawson Knox: 12.5 receiving yards

Malik Washington: 0.5 anytime TD

Dalton Kincaid: 33.5 receiving yards

Jaylen Waddle: 53.5 receiving yards

Right now, you can take advantage of a 30% re-use entry boost. Continue using this boost until your contest wins.

Grab $100 Fantasy Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Customers can follow along with live game casts, conduct pre-game research and chat with friends on this fantasy app. Take these steps to start making picks with a bonus.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using a debit card or another payment method.

The amount of your initial deposit will be matched up to $100. Go to the “My Picks” tab to easily keep track of your completed and active contests.

Use Bonus for Other NFL Week 3 Contests

Your bonus can be used toward picks on other NFL Week 3 matchups. We have the Packers vs. Browns, Steelers vs. Patriots, Rams vs. Eagles, Raiders vs. Commanders, Falcons vs. Panthers, Broncos vs. Chargers and Cowboys vs. Bears on Sunday afternoon.

This will lead us into the Chiefs vs. Giants on Sunday night. The Chiefs are desperate for a win after losing two in a row, but Russell Wilson and the Giants did show life last week. Week 3 will come to an end on Monday with the Lions vs. Ravens. Check for boosts for Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Derrick Henry and other players.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 NFL bonus and begin with a free pick.