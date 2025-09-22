Ravens-Lions Betting Promos: Get Best Offers Before Monday Night Football Kickoff

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

NFL Week 3 action wraps up this evening with a mouthwatering Monday Night Football matchup, and fans in legal sportsbook states can claim Ravens-Lions betting promos for wagering on the action. Primetime kickoff is just around the corner, so don’t wait around. Use the links on this page to claim the best offers for betting on the game.

Monday Night Football bettors can claim offers for this evening’s game from some of the best operators available, including DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, FanDuel, ESPN BET, and Fanatics. The offers are available in several types, including bonus bets, First Bet Offers, bet-and-get offers, FanCash, and more.

Ravens-Lions Betting Promos: Best Offers for Monday Night Football

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (instantly) + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (instantly) + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Bet365: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net BetMGM: Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer Caesars: Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts

Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if your bet wins)

Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if your bet wins) ESPN BET: Bet $10, Win $100 in Bonus Bets

Bet $10, Win $100 in Bonus Bets Fanatics: Bet $10 Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 Back in FanCash Every Football Gameday

This evening’s primetime showdown features two teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. With each of these teams primed to make a deep Playoff push, this could end up being an early championship preview. Before kickoff arrives, eligible fans in available states can claim Ravens-Lions betting promos to score profitable offers for wagering on Week 3 Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly







New bettors can use this link to claim the DraftKings promo code when they sign-up for an account. The linked DraftKings promo will unlock an offer for new players to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (instantly) + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. There’s no need to sweat the win/loss result of the qualifying bet, because the $200 bonus is paid out instantly, and doesn’t matter if the $5+ wager loses.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K Safety Net







New users can sign-up wtih this link to score the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and have the option to choose from two impressive welcome offers. The first option is an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (win or lose). The other option from the bet365 promo WTOP365 will activate a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. With the Safety Net, new users can make their first wager confidently because they will get back an equal amount in bonus bets (up to $1,000) if they lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer







Click this link to claim the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to claim a new user bonus right away. For first-time BetMGM users located in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the sign-up promo will activate an offer to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets (if you win). For new BetMGM Sportsbook users in any other available state, the linked promo will supply a $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Next 20 Bets







New users on Caesars can click here to claim the promo code WTOP20X and activate a welcome offer to bet $1 and get twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts. This promo is very low-commitment with just a $1+ qualifying wager required to unlock twenty (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens. Each of the tokens carries a $25 cap, so new users can score as much as $500 in total bonus value.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets







Monday Night Football bettors can click here and enter the promo code WTOP to get the welcome offer from ESPN BET Sportsbook. The ESPN BET bonus WTOP will unlock a new user offer to bet $10 and get a $100 sportsbook bonus. Additionally, this new user promo will unlock a 30-day free trial of ESPN+.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $10 Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 Back in FanCash Every Football Gameday







Fanatics Sportsbook offers a terrific new user promo for bettors who click here to sign-up with the linked player promo code. After successfully claiming the offer, new users will unlock an offer to bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash + up to $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. With this offer, new users can wager on NFL or college football markets (+300 minimum odds) on gameday, and they will get back up to $100 in FanCash if they lose. There is an alternative sign-up bonus for new users on Fanatics to instead opt for a promo to bet $50 and get $250 in FanCash + up to $100 back in FanCash on every football gameday.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets







New users on FanDuel Sportsbook can click here to claim the FanDuel promo code to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if they win). The FanDuel new user promo has no minimum odds requirement for the qualifying wager, so any $5+ successful bet will unlock the $300 bonus. Place your wager on Ravens vs. Lions this evening and get back $300 in bonus bets if you win.