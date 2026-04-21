NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 14½ (216½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 11½ (220½) Portland Houston 5 (207½)…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 14½ (216½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 11½ (220½) Portland Houston 5 (207½) at LA LAKERS

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -145 Houston +121 N.Y Yankees -123 at BOSTON +103 at KANSAS CITY -130 Baltimore +110 Toronto -115 at LA ANGELS -104 at SEATTLE -166 Athletics +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -118 at MIAMI -101 Atlanta -137 at WASHINGTON +115 Philadelphia -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +102 San Diego -143 at COLORADO +120 LA Dodgers -186 at SAN FRANCISCO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -113 at DETROIT -106 Cincinnati -118 at TAMPA BAY -102 at N.Y METS -173 Minnesota +145 Pittsburgh -117 at TEXAS -103 at ARIZONA -153 Chicago White Sox +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -188 Montreal +156 at BUFFALO -172 Boston +144 at VEGAS -157 Utah +131 at COLORADO -299 Los Angeles +239

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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