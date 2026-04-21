NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 14½ (216½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 11½ (220½) Portland Houston 5 (207½)…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|14½
|(216½)
|Philadelphia
|at SAN ANTONIO
|11½
|(220½)
|Portland
|Houston
|5
|(207½)
|at LA LAKERS
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-145
|Houston
|+121
|N.Y Yankees
|-123
|at BOSTON
|+103
|at KANSAS CITY
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|Toronto
|-115
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-166
|Athletics
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-118
|at MIAMI
|-101
|Atlanta
|-137
|at WASHINGTON
|+115
|Philadelphia
|-122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+102
|San Diego
|-143
|at COLORADO
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-186
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-113
|at DETROIT
|-106
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at N.Y METS
|-173
|Minnesota
|+145
|Pittsburgh
|-117
|at TEXAS
|-103
|at ARIZONA
|-153
|Chicago White Sox
|+128
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-188
|Montreal
|+156
|at BUFFALO
|-172
|Boston
|+144
|at VEGAS
|-157
|Utah
|+131
|at COLORADO
|-299
|Los Angeles
|+239
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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