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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 21, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 14½ (216½) Philadelphia
at SAN ANTONIO 11½ (220½) Portland
Houston 5 (207½) at LA LAKERS

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -145 Houston +121
N.Y Yankees -123 at BOSTON +103
at KANSAS CITY -130 Baltimore +110
Toronto -115 at LA ANGELS -104
at SEATTLE -166 Athletics +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -118 at MIAMI -101
Atlanta -137 at WASHINGTON +115
Philadelphia -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +102
San Diego -143 at COLORADO +120
LA Dodgers -186 at SAN FRANCISCO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -113 at DETROIT -106
Cincinnati -118 at TAMPA BAY -102
at N.Y METS -173 Minnesota +145
Pittsburgh -117 at TEXAS -103
at ARIZONA -153 Chicago White Sox +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -188 Montreal +156
at BUFFALO -172 Boston +144
at VEGAS -157 Utah +131
at COLORADO -299 Los Angeles +239

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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