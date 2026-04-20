Sen. Mark Warner’s daughter dies at 36 after long diabetes battle

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia announced on Monday that his daughter Madison has died following a lengthy battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She was 36.

Washington — Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia announced on Monday that his daughter Madison has died following a lengthy battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She was 36.

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison,” Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, wrote in a statement shared on social media. “She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

The couple said they are “grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time” and asked for privacy as they “navigate this profound loss.”

Warner has been in the Senate since 2009, after serving as governor of Virginia. He and his wife live in Alexandria, Virginia, and have two other daughters — Gillian and Eliza.

Warner has been an advocate for diabetes research in the Senate, often citing his own family’s experience having a daughter with Type 1 diabetes. He’s spoken out about making insulin more affordable and sponsored legislation to increase access to diabetes care more broadly.