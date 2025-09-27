Oregon-Penn State Betting Promos: Bet365, BetMGM Lead Apps for Top 10 Showdown

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

It’s Week 5 of the college football season, and the main attraction features a top ten matchup in primetime, under the Saturday night lights. Before kickoff arrives, college football fans throughout the country can use the linked Penn State-Oregon betting promos for placing wagers on the game.

Penn State-Oregon Betting Promos: Bonuses for Saturday Night Showdown

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (instantly) + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (instantly) + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Bet365: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 Safety Net Bet ESPN BET: Bet $10, Win $100 Sportsbook Bonus

Bet $10, Win $100 Sportsbook Bonus Caesars: Bet $1, Get Twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts

Bet $1, Get Twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts BetMGM: Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,500 First Bet Offer Fanatics: Bet $10 Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 Back in FanCash Every Football Gameday

Bet $10 Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 Back in FanCash Every Football Gameday FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if your bet wins)

Popular sportsbook operators like DraftKings, bet365, ESPN BET, Caesars, BetMGM, Fanatics, and FanDuel are all providing the best offers for Penn State vs. Oregon. Kickoff will be here soon, so make sure to score all the bonuses with the linked promos on this page.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly







DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a terrific bonus for new players who click here to claim the welcome offer. The linked DraftKings promo code on this page activates a new user offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (instantly) + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s an instant, and fully guaranteed bonus. So the $200 is paid out right away, even if the qualifying wager ends up losing.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K Safety Net







New users on bet365 can sign-up with this link to claim the WTOP365 and secure their choice from two bonus options when they create an account. One of the promos is an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (win or lose). The other promo from the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 activates a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. The First Bet Safety Net allows new users to make a larger first bet because it’s backed by up to $1,000 in bonus bets if it loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer







New users on BetMGM can sign-up for an account with this link to score the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. New BetMGM Sportsbook users in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, or West Virginia will receive a welcome offer to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets (if they win). For new BetMGM Sportsbook users in any other available state, the linked promo code will activate a huge $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Next 20 Bets







New users on Caesars Sportsbook can click here to claim the promo code WTOP20X and secure an offer to bet $1 and get twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts. Each of the profit boosts from this promo has a maximum of $25, so the total bonus value can scale up to $500. With just a $1 qualifying wager required to activate this bonus, it’s one of the most user-friendly offers for betting on Penn State vs. Oregon.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets







ESPN BET has one of the best Penn State-Oregon betting promos for new users who sign-up here and enter the promo code WTOP. The ESPN BET promo code hooks up new users with an offer to bet $10 and get a $100 sportsbook bonus right out of the gate. In addition to the $100 bonus, the ESPN BET promo code provides a 30-day free trial of ESPN+.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $10 Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 Back in FanCash Every Football Gameday







First-time bettors on Fanatics Sportsbook can click here to claim the sign-up promo and receive an offer to bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash + up to $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. With the Football Gameday Guarantee, new Fanatics Sportsbook bettors can wager on college football or NFL markets (+300 minimum odds) on gamedays, and if they lose their bet, they’ll get back up to $100 in FanCash. There is an alternate promo code offer from the link on this page to bet $50 and get $250 in FanCash + up to $100 back in FanCash on every football gameday.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets







Sign-up here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code and receive one of the best new user offers in the game. The current welcome offer from FanDuel allows first-time users to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if they win). There is also no minimum odds requirement, so users can target a safe line for their qualifying wager. If they win, they’ll receive $300 in bonus bets to use on FanDuel Sportsbook.