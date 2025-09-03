Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Bet365 Bonus Code…

NFL Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Count Down to Cowboys-Eagles with $300 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Redeeming this bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer will provide all new users with the opportunity to choose between two different welcome offers on bet365. No other legally operating sportsbook provides this option, as most just force a welcome offer on you.



Decide between either a $300 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet when signing up for bet365. Now is the time to get in on the action, as we are one week into the college football season with the NFL regular season starting this week. With the MLB regular season going on for the next month before the playoffs start, there are no shortage of options for all kinds of sports fans.
Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $300 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Football Signup Bonus

When signing up for bet365, there are two different welcome offers to choose from, detailed below:

  1. The first option is a risk $5 to receive $300 bonus. The beauty of choosing this option is that you do not need to win your first bet in order to receive the bonus, as you will secure the $300 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of that initial bet.
  2. With the safety net, bet365 pays back your first wager if it ends up losing. This involves more risk, but also a higher opportunity for a bigger reward. Essentially, you get two chances to win big on bet365. For Thursday night, Jalen Hurts is +400 odds to score the first touchdown of the game, and +350 odds to score 2+ touchdowns.

This is a unique opportunity to choose your adventure on how you want to get started on bet365. From there, check out the additional in-app betting promotions designed to enhance the user experience.

NFL Week 1 Bet Boosts

If you are pumped for the NFL season to start, you are certainly not alone, as bet365 has a plethora of bet boosts available for every single game of the NFL Week 1 slate, including Cowboys-Eagles, Chargers-Chiefs and Lions-Packers.

Some of the best ones are detailed below:

  • Eagles Moneyline & Both Saquon Barkley & Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+375)
  • Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions, 50+ Yards & Anytime TD (+375)
  • Packers Moneyline, Jordan Love 2+ Passing TDs & Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+450)

These are just some of the highlights, so go check out everything else on bet365 to get yourself ramped up for the NFL Week 1 games.

How to Get Started With Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365

This is an opportunity for players to choose between two great offers. Set up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

  • Use the links above to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.
  • Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.
  • Bet $5 on any game to win $300 in bonuses or start with the $1,000 safety net bet on any game.
  • Anyone who loses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Bet365
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up