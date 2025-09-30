MLB Playoffs Betting Promos: Best Offers For Red Sox-Yankees, Reds-Dodgers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

After a long regular season, the MLB Playoffs are finally here, and you have time to lock in multiple betting promos ahead of the first games today. The wild card round starts with Tigers-Guardians, Padres-Cubs, Red Sox-Yankees and Reds-Dodgers today. Any of these games will work to unlock bonus bets, no sweat bets and more with the welcome offers from the top sportsbooks.

MLB Playoffs Betting Promos: Leading Sportsbook Offers For Wild Card Games

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Bet365: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly or $1,000 first bet safety net

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly or $1,000 first bet safety net BetMGM Sportsbook: Bet $10, win $150 bonus if your bet wins or $1,500 first bet safety net

Bet $10, win $150 bonus if your bet wins or $1,500 first bet safety net ESPN BET: Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets

Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens

Bet $1, get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens Fanatics Sportbook: Bet $10, get $100 FanCash

Bet $10, get $100 FanCash FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins

New users can secure all of the offers they are eligible for within their state. Sign up before the first game today to get your first reward.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus







With the latest offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, you have to win your initial $5 bet on one of today’s games to get the $200 in bonus bets. For your $5 bet to qualify, you have to bet on a market that has at odds of at least -500. You should be able to find plenty of betting options that you feel good about. Here are some suggestions:

Garrett Crochet 6+ strikeouts (-472)

Hunter Greene 5+ strikeouts (-331)

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose MLB Wild Card Reward



Choose between $200 in bonus bets and a $1,000 first bet safety net with the bet365 bonus code offer. Bet just $5 on one of today’s games to get the bonus bets instantly, or bet up to $1,000 on any game knowing you will get your stake back if your bet loses.

Bet boosts like the ones listed below are great candidates for your first wager:

Guardians, Cubs, Yankees, Dodgers all win (+999 boosted to +1164)

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani EACH hit 1+ home runs (+857 boosted to +1016)

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: $150 Bonus Or $1.5K Safety



The offer you get from BetMGM Sportsbook depends on your location. Most will get the $1,500 first bet safety net, while those in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires a winning $10 bet.

Look for a bet you think is likely to settle as a win, especially if you get the $150 bonus offer.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus



With the ESPN BET promo code offer, you will guarantee yourself $100 in bonus bets with a $10 wager on any game. All you have to do is wait for your bet to settle. Once you do that, you will get your bonus bets regardless of if your bet wins or loses. Pre-made parlays like the options listed below could be good choices:

Seiya Suzuki, Trevor Story, Trent Grisham EACH 1+ home runs (+22868)

Garrett Crochet 8+ strikeouts, Tarik Skubal 7+ striketouts, Nick Pivetta 6+ strikeouts (+484)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Wins For 20 MLB Playoffs Bets



All you have to do with this offer from Caesars Sportsbook is bet $1 on any game to instantly get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. These are eligible for bets up to $25. Caesars has several bet boosts available for today’s games:

Red Sox moneyline and Alex Bregman to hit a home run (+925)

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts EACH over 1.5 total bases (+380)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash Offer



With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you will be able to bet $10 to get $100 in FanCash credited to your account. This can be used as bonus bets within Fanatics Sportsbook, or you can use it as funds to buy fan gear from Fanatics.

Some popular MLB parlays within Fanatics Sportsbook are listed below:

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Michael Busch EACH hit 1+ home runs (+4222)

Paul Goldschmidt 2+ hits, Aaron Judge 1+ hits, Cody Bellinger 1+ hits, Yankees moneyline (+770)

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Betting Bonus



The FanDuel promo code offer also requires that you win your initial bet. Wager $5 on any game today and get $300 in bonus bets if you win. There is no odds restriction with this wager, so you can look at alternate lines like the ones below to maximize your chances at the bonus bets: