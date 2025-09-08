FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Vikings-Bears Monday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

To get the $300 in bonus bets, you have to place a winning $5 bet. Any market for tonight’s Vikings-Bears game will qualify.

There is plenty of intrigue on both sides for this contest. The Bears come in with a new coaching staff after landing Ben Johnson as their head coach in the offseason. We will get to see how players like Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and others look in his system.

The Vikings are coming off a great 2024 season that ended early in the playoffs, and they are turning things over to JJ McCarthy at quarterback. His first NFL start will come on the road against a divisional opponent.

Let’s go through some of the top betting options that might work with the FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: $300 Bonus for Vikings-Bears

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos Bet Protect Vikings-Bears TD Scorer Jackpot, Vikings-Bears No Sweat Bet, Vikings-Bears 50% Profit Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It is important to remember that you have to win your $5 bet to get the $300 in bonus bets. However, you do not have to worry about any odds restriction, so you can find a wager that has a good chance of settling as a win.

Let’s take a look at some options you might want to consider:

Over 18.5 total points score (-50000)

Justin Jefferson 30+ receiving yards (-1800)

Rome Odunze 15+ receiving yards (-1200)

None of these bets will give you a particularly large payout if they win. However, they will work to secure your $300 in bonus bets. Once you decide which bet you are comfortable with, place it and wait for it to settle to see if you win the reward.

Pre-Made Parlays For Vikings-Bears

FanDuel Sportsbook makes pre-made parlays easily accessible for users. Just click on the “parlay hub” and filter by the sport, odds and bet types to find the kind of wagers you want.

Some of the popular parlays for Vikings-Bears are listed below:

Aaron Jones, D’Andre Swift, Justin Jefferson, DJ Moore EACH score a touchdown (+3492)

Vikings -1.5, under 43.5 total points, Justin Jefferson 80+ receiving yards, Colston Loveland 30+ receiving yards (+1191)

Caleb Williams and JJ McCarthy EACH record 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+926)

Use one of the in-app promos, like the no sweat bet or the profit boost token with one of these wagers.

How To Claim FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Follow the steps listed below to easily claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to go to the sign-up page

to go to the sign-up page Enter basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, etc.)

Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place your $5 bet and wait for it to settle to see if you win your $300 in bonus bets

If you win the $300 in bonuses, you will have one week to put them to use before they expire from your account.