Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $100 No Sweat Bets for Vikings-Bears MNF

Create a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer in time for the Monday Night Football game between the Vikings and the Bears. Fanatics Sportsbook has upgraded their offer, and all new users who sign up can receive 20 days of $100 no sweat bets FanCash. Players can use a no sweat bet on football bets on football days throughout the month of September.



Anyone who loses on one of these bets will receive up to $100 back in FanCash. From there, use this FanCash can be used to place more wagers on Fanatics Sportsbook, or to purchase merch on Fanatics, such as a jersey of your favorite player. NY specific users will receive 20+ $25 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October.
Redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to receive 20+ $100 back in FanCash, or 20+ $25 back in FanCash (NY only).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $100 No Sweat Bets FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links
New User Offer
  • Get 20+ $100 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (All states except NY)
  • Get 20+ $25 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (NY only)
In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On September 8, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo provides players with multiple opportunities to win on college football and the NFL, including Monday Night Football tonight. One very important note is that new users will receive one $100 no sweat bet FanCash to use on football each day there are games.

For example, a new user can place a bet on any Thursday in the NFL, which is an awesome Commanders-Packers game this week, CFB on Saturday, and NFL on both Sunday and Monday. Overall, this offer applies to all football days throughout the month of September.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and seamless process. In fact, players don’t even need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer:

  • Use the links above to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.
  • Answer the required prompts to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

New users are ready to start betting on MNF tonight with these $100 no sweat bets FanCash.

Monday Night Football Betting Preview

The NFL Week 1 betting slate comes to a close tonight, with a fun MNF game between the Vikings and the Bears. Both of these teams have legit playoff aspirations, as the Vikings had a fantastic year last year and are now introducing their 2024 first round pick as their starting QB in JJ McCarthy.

The Bears, meanwhile, are excited to debut their season with Ben Johnson as the head coach, coming over from Detroit.

The Vikings are slight favorites here, -120 on the moneyline. One slight longshot anytime touchdown that we like for this game is T.J. Hockenson, priced at +260 odds on Fanatics Sportsbook.

