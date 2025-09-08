Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $100 No Sweat Bets for Vikings-Bears MNF

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $100 No Sweat Bets FanCash
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo
|Sign Up Through Our Links
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|Daily Rewards, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 8, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This promo provides players with multiple opportunities to win on college football and the NFL, including Monday Night Football tonight. One very important note is that new users will receive one $100 no sweat bet FanCash to use on football each day there are games.
How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and seamless process. In fact, players don’t even need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer:
- Use the links above to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.
- Answer the required prompts to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
New users are ready to start betting on MNF tonight with these $100 no sweat bets FanCash.
Monday Night Football Betting Preview
The NFL Week 1 betting slate comes to a close tonight, with a fun MNF game between the Vikings and the Bears. Both of these teams have legit playoff aspirations, as the Vikings had a fantastic year last year and are now introducing their 2024 first round pick as their starting QB in JJ McCarthy.
The Bears, meanwhile, are excited to debut their season with Ben Johnson as the head coach, coming over from Detroit.
The Vikings are slight favorites here, -120 on the moneyline. One slight longshot anytime touchdown that we like for this game is T.J. Hockenson, priced at +260 odds on Fanatics Sportsbook.