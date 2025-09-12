Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash, $100 Back in FanCash This Weekend

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $100 No Sweat Bets FanCash
College Football Pick'Em, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc.
September 13, 2025
WTOP
This promo provides players with multiple opportunities to win on college football and the NFL, which features a fun slate of college football games Saturday such as Georgia/Tennessee, Texas A&M/Notre Dame and Florida/LSU. One very important note is that new users will receive one $100 no sweat bet FanCash to use on football each day there are games.
For example, a new user can place a bet on any Thursday in the NFL, CFB on Saturday, and NFL on both Sunday and Monday. Overall, this offer applies to all football days throughout the month of September.
How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and seamless process. In fact, players don’t even need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer:
- Use the links above to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.
- Answer the required prompts to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
New users are ready to start betting on MNF tonight with these $100 no sweat bets FanCash.
SB 59 Rematch, Eagles/Chiefs Betting Preview
After facing off in the Super Bowl a mere eight or so months ago, the Eagles and Chiefs are back it again Week 2 of the regular season, Sunday at 4:25. The Chiefs are the home team here, but still find themselves as slight underdogs, which is a rarity in the Patrick Mahomes era. They are currently +100 on the moneyline, and +1.5-points on the spread.
Main lines can be hard in the NFL, and you might prefer player props instead. There are some good options for this game, including A.J. Brown over 65.5 receiving yards if you think he is due for a bounce-back after a quiet Week 1.
Of course, another player that is set up for a bigger Week 2 than Week 1 is Travis Kelce, who is always a good anytime TD option at +150 odds.
Either way, Fanatics Sportsbook has you covered with this game and any other football game this weekend.