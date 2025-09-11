Live Radio
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash, No-Sweat for NFL Week 2 Games

Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer in time for the Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders in Packers, with Green Bay hosting. Fanatics Sportsbook has upgraded their offer, and all new users who sign up can receive 20 days of $100 no sweat bets FanCash. Players can use a no sweat bet on football bets on football days throughout the month of September.



Anyone who loses on one of these bets will receive up to $100 back in FanCash. From there, use this FanCash can be used to place more wagers on Fanatics Sportsbook, or to purchase merch on Fanatics, such as a jersey of your favorite player. NY specific users will receive 20+ $25 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October.
Redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to receive 20+ $100 back in FanCash, or 20+ $25 back in FanCash (NY only).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $100 No Sweat Bets FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links
New User Offer
  • Get 20+ $100 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (All states except NY)
  • Get 20+ $25 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (NY only)
In-App Promos College Football Pick’Em, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On September 11, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo provides players with multiple opportunities to win on college football and the NFL, including Thursday Night Football tonight. One very important note is that new users will receive one $100 no sweat bet FanCash to use on football each day there are games.

For example, a new user can place a bet on any Thursday in the NFL, which is an awesome Commanders-Packers game this week, CFB on Saturday, and NFL on both Sunday and Monday. Overall, this offer applies to all football days throughout the month of September.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and seamless process. In fact, players don’t even need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer:

  • Use the links above to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.
  • Answer the required prompts to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

New users are ready to start betting on MNF tonight with these $100 no sweat bets FanCash.

TNF Betting Preview for Commanders-Packers

Week 2 starts off with an awesome Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and the Packers. Both teams won in convincing fashion in Week 1, with the Commanders taking down the Giants and the Packers beating the Lions. It was a particularly impressive performance from the Packers, considering the Lions won 15 games last year.

For Thursday night, the Packers are decent favorites here, 3.5-points on the spread and -190 on the moneyline.

Austin Ekeler is set up for a big game from a receiving aspect in this one, as Jahmyr Gibbs had 10 receptions against the Packers last week. His receiving prop is currently set at 22.5, which he has pretty consistently gone over as a member of the Commanders.

