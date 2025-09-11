Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash, No-Sweat for NFL Week 2 Games

This promo provides players with multiple opportunities to win on college football and the NFL, including Thursday Night Football tonight. One very important note is that new users will receive one $100 no sweat bet FanCash to use on football each day there are games.

For example, a new user can place a bet on any Thursday in the NFL, which is an awesome Commanders-Packers game this week, CFB on Saturday, and NFL on both Sunday and Monday. Overall, this offer applies to all football days throughout the month of September.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and seamless process. In fact, players don’t even need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer:

Use the links above to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

New users are ready to start betting on MNF tonight with these $100 no sweat bets FanCash.

TNF Betting Preview for Commanders-Packers

Week 2 starts off with an awesome Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and the Packers. Both teams won in convincing fashion in Week 1, with the Commanders taking down the Giants and the Packers beating the Lions. It was a particularly impressive performance from the Packers, considering the Lions won 15 games last year.

For Thursday night, the Packers are decent favorites here, 3.5-points on the spread and -190 on the moneyline.

Austin Ekeler is set up for a big game from a receiving aspect in this one, as Jahmyr Gibbs had 10 receptions against the Packers last week. His receiving prop is currently set at 22.5, which he has pretty consistently gone over as a member of the Commanders.