ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus for NFL Week 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services End this awesome Sunday of NFL action with at least $100 in bonus bets in your account thanks to the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Sign up using this exclusive code and bet as little as $10 cash on an NFL game, like Rams vs. Eagles, Jets vs. Bucs, or Cowboys-Bears today in order to automatically trigger the bonus back to you.







Wager on any game today, like the Rams-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff rematch, in order to secure that welcome offer.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 3 Sunday

Do not fumble away one of the best sign up offers on the betting market Sunday and make sure to lock in your ESPN BET promo code offer. Register for the sportsbook and upload the code during your application to earn a guaranteed $100 in bonus bets on your first $10 cash wager.

For example, say you are a Birds fan and want to bet your first $10 on Jalen Hurts to have 1+ rushing touchdown and the Eagles to win. No matter the outcome of that bet, ESPN BET will send you the $100 bonus in the form of five (5) separate $20 bets. This means that you can take those bonuses and use them on other NFL markets Sunday if you choose.

Other great games to watch out for today are Steelers-Patriots, Jets-Buccaneers, Broncos-Chargers and Chiefs-Giants in the Sunday night matchup. Bet on any market of any of those games and instantly be eligible for the $100 bonus.

Play of the Week Challenge, Game of the Week Boost and More

EPN BET has some of the best in-app promotions on the market. Make your new account and then log in to the sportsbook app to score these awesome deals all day Sunday:

Game of the Week Boost: Get a profit boost from Stephen A. Smith on a Steelers-Patriots same game parlay bet

Seeing Green: Claim this and win if Travis Kelce or Malik Nabers records 100+ yards receiving

Play of the Week: Place a $10 straight cash wager on any NFL “first touchdown scorer” market to complete this week 3 challenge

ESPN Mint Club: Link your ESPN & ESPN BET accounts to get a $10 bonus bet

Steps to Applying ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for New Welcome Offer

The sportsbook will require that certain personal and financial information be included, along with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, to complete your application process. Have on hand the following details to make sure that the process goes as quickly as possible for you: