DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Instant Bonus for CFB, NFL Week 1 Games

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 NFL Week 1 Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV
|In-App Promos
|NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay Promo, CFB Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, Michigan-Oklahoma Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 6, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Take advantage of this stress-free way to receive a large bonus by signing up and placing a $5 wager on DraftKings. That is all it takes to get rewarded with a $300 bonus, that can be used as you desire on the NFL, NCAAF or any other sport and market.
DraftKings has a ton of ways to get in on the action once signed up, including a wide array of in-app promotions. We detail some of the best NFL and NCAAF offers below.
Best In-App NFL & NCAAF Offers on DraftKings
These promotions can be expected on DraftKings pretty much every day there is football, whether it is a primetime TNF game or for a fully loaded Saturday or Sunday slate. Here are some of the best options for this week specifically:
- NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay Promo: This a new, but good promotion. Place a parlay or SGP on DraftKings, and if only one leg of your parlay loses your parlay will be paid out as if that only the winning legs were initially placed. So, you are essentially forgiven and paid out if only one of your leg loses. This is for the Sunday games specifically.
- CFB Parlay Profit Boost: Place a college football parlay, and receive a profit boost for your troubles.
- NFL Parlay Profit Boost: Similar to the CFB one, place an NFL specific parlay and DraftKings will reward you with a profit boost on that parlay.
- Michigan-Oklahoma Profit Boost: Place a wager specifically on the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game, and receive a profit boost. It can be either on a straight bet or a same-game parlay in that game.
Steps To Redeem DraftKings Promo Code
Claim your welcome offer by completing the easy sign-up process:
- Click here to go to the registration page
- Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)
- Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)
- Place your $5 bet on to unlock your $300 in bonus bets and get the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount
You will be able to immediately redeem your NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Make sure to use your $300 in bonus bets within seven days before they expire from your account.