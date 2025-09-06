Live Radio
Home » Sports » DraftKings Promo Code: Get…

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Instant Bonus for CFB, NFL Week 1 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a guaranteed $300 bonus in time for a jam-packed weekend of football. Week 2 of the college football season is on Saturday, with the first full Sunday NFL betting slate taking place, as NFL Week 1 kicks off in full.



This is one of the best welcome offers DraftKings Sportsbook has provided. Just a few weeks ago, it was a $150 bonus offer. It was then upgraded to $200 bonus bets with the $200 NFL Season Ticket discount. Now, it is $300 in bonus bets to match FanDuel’s offer, and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount is still included.
Not only did they match FanDuel, however, but the added bonus here is that you do not need to win your first bet on DraftKings to receive the $300 bonus, while you do on FanDuel.
So, it just takes a $5 wager on Oklahoma-Michigan, Lions-Packers, Ravens-Bills or any other NCAAF/NFL game to receive a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 NFL Week 1 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV
In-App Promos NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay Promo, CFB Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, Michigan-Oklahoma Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On September 6, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take advantage of this stress-free way to receive a large bonus by signing up and placing a $5 wager on DraftKings. That is all it takes to get rewarded with a $300 bonus, that can be used as you desire on the NFL, NCAAF or any other sport and market.

DraftKings has a ton of ways to get in on the action once signed up, including a wide array of in-app promotions. We detail some of the best NFL and NCAAF offers below.

Best In-App NFL & NCAAF Offers on DraftKings

These promotions can be expected on DraftKings pretty much every day there is football, whether it is a primetime TNF game or for a fully loaded Saturday or Sunday slate. Here are some of the best options for this week specifically:

  • NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay Promo: This a new, but good promotion. Place a parlay or SGP on DraftKings, and if only one leg of your parlay loses your parlay will be paid out as if that only the winning legs were initially placed. So, you are essentially forgiven and paid out if only one of your leg loses. This is for the Sunday games specifically.
  • CFB Parlay Profit Boost: Place a college football parlay, and receive a profit boost for your troubles.
  • NFL Parlay Profit Boost: Similar to the CFB one, place an NFL specific parlay and DraftKings will reward you with a profit boost on that parlay.
  • Michigan-Oklahoma Profit Boost: Place a wager specifically on the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game, and receive a profit boost. It can be either on a straight bet or a same-game parlay in that game.

Steps To Redeem DraftKings Promo Code

Claim your welcome offer by completing the easy sign-up process:

  • Click here to go to the registration page
  • Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)
  • Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)
  • Place your $5 bet on to unlock your $300 in bonus bets and get the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount

You will be able to immediately redeem your NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Make sure to use your $300 in bonus bets within seven days before they expire from your account.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

draftkings
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up