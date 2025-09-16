DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, WNBA, NFL Week 3 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer gives new users the chance to unlock $200 in bonus bets and a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Bet just $5 on one of tonight’s MLB games or Thursday’s Dolphins-Bills game to activate your rewards. Click here and go through the registration process to claim your offer.







The Dolphins-Bills game does not take place until Thursday, but you can still bet on the matchup now to immediately unlock your rewards with the DraftKings promo code. This is because you do not have to worry about winning your $5 bet, and the rewards are released before that initial bet even settles.

If you want to bet on a game that happens sooner, you can look at one of tonight’s MLB games. Three notable matchups are Padres-Mets, Rangers-Astros and Phillies-Dodgers. Each of these games will impact playoff races across MLB.

Whether you want to bet on the NFL or one of tonight’s MLB games, you will have plenty of betting opportunities to choose from. The best part is that there is no pressure with your first bet. We will walk you through how to activate your offer and highlight some opportunities you can take advantage of within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos Dolphins-Bills 50% Boost, Draw Breaker, WNBA SGP(x) Boost, Rangers-Astros 25% Boost, Soccer SGP(x) Boost, MLB 20% Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you create a new account with the DraftKings promo code offer, you will quickly find out that pre-made parlays are made available for countless matchups with the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These are great options for your initial $5 bet, as they will help you get familiar with using the app and help you learn what kinds of bets you might want to make in the future.

Take a look at some of the available bets for various games:

Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, Freddy Peralta, Logan Gilbert EACH 7+ strikeouts (+1426)

Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso, Junior Caminero EACH 1+ RBI

Josh Allen 240+ passing yards, Keon Coleman 40+ receiving yards, James Cook 70+ rushing yards, James Cook to score a touchdown, Bills -12.5 (+1100)

James Cook, DeVon Achane, Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill EACH score a touchdown (+1700)

Dolphins-Bills 50% Boost

Although the Dolphins-Bills game is still a few days away, you can lock in one of the best in-app promos for the game right now. Secure a 50% profit boost for a bet of up to $5 on Thursday’s game after you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

This boost will work for any bet that has total odds of -200 or longer. The token will expire at the end of the Dolphins-Bills game on Thursday night.

Claim $200 Bonus With DraftKings Promo Code

Start the registration process by clicking here or on any of the links on this page. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to complete your account setup.

The next step is to make an initial deposit to cover your first bet. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other secure payment methods. Once you place your $5 bet on any game, you will be given your $200 in bonus bets and your $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Your $200 in bonus bets will be available in your account for seven days before they expire.