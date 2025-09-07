DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Sunday Night Football Bonus for Ravens-Bills

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and lock in a bonus for Bills-Ravens. All it takes is a $5 bet on Sunday Night Football to start winning. Click here to unlock this offer.







New players who start with a $5 bet on Bills vs. Ravens will receive $300 in sportsbook bonuses instantly. This offer also comes with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

The Buffalo Bills took out the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round last playoffs. Now these two AFC contenders will meet in primetime. DraftKings Sportsbook has a variety of ways to bet on this game and the rest of the NFL season.

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win a $300 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to sign up.

Bills vs. Ravens Betting Preview, Odds

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay Promo, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL 50% Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Ravens had a chance to tie the Bills on a two-point conversion in last year’s Divisional Round, but Mark Andrews dropped the pass. It’s a moment that the Ravens have had to think about all offseason. Sunday night is an opportunity to flip the script.

Although both teams should have stout defenses, any game with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson can turn into a high-scoring affair. The last two NFL MVPs are gearing up for the first Sunday Night Football game of the year.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for NFL fans throughout the season. Check out the current odds on Bills vs. Ravens (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (-110) // Over 50.5 (-112) // -125

-1.5 (-110) // Over 50.5 (-112) // -125 Buffalo Bills: +1.5 (-110) // Under 50.5 (-108) // +105

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 Bills-Ravens Bonus

Betting on Week 1 of the NFL season is never easy, but this DraftKings promo can tilt the odds in your favor. Remember, anyone who places a $5 bet on Bills-Ravens will win automatically.

New users will receive a $300 sportsbook bonus along with the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Look for an email with instructions on how to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Players can sign up and start reaping the rewards on DraftKings Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Fill out the required information sections and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Start with a $5 bet on Bills-Ravens or any other game to win $300 in sportsbook bonuses.

Players will also receive an email with a code and instructions on how to activate NFL Sunday Ticket.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.