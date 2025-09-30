DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Any MLB Wild Card Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can create an account and place a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action during the MLB postseason. Take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates $200 MLB Postseason Bonus

This is a 40-1 odds boost that players can use on any MLB team on Tuesday. With four postseason games, there is no shortage of options.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ moneyline odds are listed at -206. Existing users would need to risk $412 to win $200 on Los Angeles. New players can get $200 in bonuses with a $5 winning bet.

From there, new users will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on the MLB postseason or any other market throughout the week. There are options in the NFL, college football, WNBA, soccer and more.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

MLB Postseason Preview

The MLB postseason starts on Tuesday afternoon and runs all the way through October and possibly into November. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a ton of ways to bet on the games, but it all kicks off with the Wild Card Series.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on these games. New users can start betting on which teams will advance from the Wild Card Series and move on to the Division Series. Here is a quick look at the current odds on each series (odds are subject to change):

Cleveland Guardians (-105) vs. Detroit Tigers (-115)

Chicago Cubs (-125) vs. San Diego Padres (+105)

New York Yankees (-165) vs. Boston Red Sox (+140)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-260) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+215)

