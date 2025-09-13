College Football Betting Promos: Best Apps, Sportsbook Offers for Week 3 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services These college football betting promos are the best way to get in on the action on Saturday. New players can start betting on premier matchups like Texas A&M-Notre Dame, Tennessee-Georgia and more.

Create new accounts with DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, ESPN BET, Fanatics and FanDuel in time for Saturday’s games. Start locking in bonus bets, profit boosts, safety net bets and more.

College Football Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

DraftKings: Bet $5, Win $200 Instant Bonus + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Bet $5, Win $200 Instant Bonus + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket Bet365: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet BetMGM: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 First Bet

Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 First Bet Caesars: Bet $1, Win 20 100% Profit Boosts

Bet $1, Win 20 100% Profit Boosts ESPN BET: Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus

Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus Fanatics: Bet $10 Get $100 In FanCash + Up To $100 Back In FanCash Every Football Gameday

Bet $10 Get $100 In FanCash + Up To $100 Back In FanCash Every Football Gameday FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win

These are the seven best college football betting promos on the market. New players who take advantage of these offers can start winning bonuses on any of the Saturday matchups. Tennessee vs. Georgia is the biggest game of the day as these two SEC powerhouses meet in a top-25 battle. Let’s take a closer look at the details of each promo.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $200 Instant College Football Bonus







Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here . From there, place a $5 bet on any college football game. This will unlock a $200 instant sportsbook bonus. Additionally, new customers will receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Win $300 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet







Click here and input bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for a sign-up bonus. New users can start with a $5 bet on any game to win a $300 guaranteed bonus. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Unlocks $150 Bonus







Click here to start signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook. Apply bonus code WTOP to qualify for one of two offers. Anyone in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can place a $10 bet. If that wager wins, new users will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other states will qualify for a $1,500 first bet.

Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X, Double Your Winnings







Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X by clicking here . From there, place a $1 bet on any college football game. Players will receive 20 100% profit boosts. Each boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a first bet.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus







ESPN BET is keeping things simple. Click here and use promo code WTOP to start signing up. Place a $10 bet on college football or any other game to win a $100 sportsbook bonus along with a 30-day free trial to ESPN+.

Fanatics Sportsbook: How to Bet on Football Gamedays







Click here to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and take advantage of this unique offer. New users can bet $10 to get $100 in FanCash. This promo also comes with up to $100 back in FanCash on every football gameday. These days include college football and the NFL.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Turn $5 Bet Into $300 College Football Bonus







Activate this FanDuel Sportsbook offer by clicking here and creating an account. Anyone who places a $5 winning wager on college football will receive $300 in bonuses. This is a great way to build a bankroll for a full weekend of football.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.