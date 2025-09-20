Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Grab 20 Boosts for CFB, NFL Week 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get profit boosts for college football and NFL bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Register here to place your opening wager on Saturday with this welcome offer.









A $1 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code will automatically result in (20) 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on parlays up to $25.

Get in your first wager on any of the college football matchups on Saturday. Find odds for No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska, South Carolina vs. No. 23 Missouri, Florida vs. No. 4 Miami and No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana. The Hurricanes are 9.5-point favorites over the Gators, with a total at 51.5 points.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and collect 20 profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NCAAF Saturday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos College Football Odds Boosts, $50,000 50 Burger, Million Dollar Parlay Payday, NFL Flips, NFL Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Try creating parlays with different passing, rushing and receiving props. Boost your potential winnings with the welcome offer. Plus, Caesars has new odds boosts every day for certain markets. These are just some of the options on Saturday:

Tennessee and Oregon each over -39.5 spread (+400)

Ole Miss, Duke, West Virginia and Vanderbilt all win (+850)

Auburn, Michigan, UFC and Georgia Tech all win (+750)

Kansas, South Carolina and Boise State all win (+500)

Colorado, California and USC each cover -9.5 spread (+260)

How to Grab 20 Boosts with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Collect profit boosts for college football and NFL wagers this weekend by taking these easy steps. New customers can start betting on football and other sports within a couple of minutes.

Click here to apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Fill in your date of birth, email address, full name and phone number to confirm your age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include debit cards, online banking and PayPal. Place a $1 bet on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll receive (20) 100% profit boosts that must be used over the next 14 days.

Million Dollar Parlay Payday for NFL Week 3

Caesars has multiple offers for NFL fans, starting with the Million Dollar Parlay Payday. Win a parlay with odds of +5000 or longer to win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. Another $50,000 prize pool is available with “50 Burger.” Simply bet on an NFL team each week and score a portion of the jackpot if your team scores 50+ points.

The 1 pm ET slate is packed on Sunday. Get in your wagers for the Packers vs. Browns, Colts vs. Titans, Bengals vs. Vikings, Steelers vs. Patriots, Rams vs. Eagles, Jets vs. Buccaneers, Raiders vs. Commanders, Falcons vs. Panthers and Texans vs. Jaguars. Get more profit boosts and bonus bets by playing NFL Flips every week.

Sign up through the links above to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and gain 20 profit boosts. Double your winnings on college football and the NFL.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.