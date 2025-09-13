Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Grab 20 100% Profit Boosts for NCAAF, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Increase your winnings for NFL Week 2 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Sign up here to place your first wager with this welcome offer throughout a weekend featuring college football, NFL and MLB games.









The Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides new customers with (20) 100% profit boosts. All it takes a $1 bet to release the boosts, and the outcome doesn’t matter. Each boost can be used toward a parlay up to $25.

We’ve already has one great matchup in Week 2. Action picks back up on Sunday at 1 pm ET, which will include the Giants vs. Cowboys, Bears vs. Lions, Bills vs. Jets, Seahawks vs. Steelers and Browns vs. Ravens.

Register here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. A $1 bet will release (20) 100% profit boosts.

Bet NFL Games with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Flips, Daily NFL Odds Boosts, Million Dollar Parlay Payday, $100,000 50 Burger, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create your own parlays with different spreads, passing props, rushing props and totals. Plus, Caesars has new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are a few of the options on Sunday afternoon:

Stefon Diggs over 3.5 receptions and a TD (+350)

Tony Pollard over 59.5 rush yards and a TD (+175)

Caleb Williams over 199.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs (+225)

Josh Allen over 199.5 pass yards and over 39.5 rush yards (+220)

Aaron Rodgers over 249.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs (+350)

Travis Hunter over 4.5 receptions and a TD (+380)

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs at 4:25 pm ET. All eyes will be on this Super Bowl rematch, especially after a loss from the Chiefs to start the season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks 20 Profit Boosts

New customers can take these easy steps to redeem profit boosts for NFL Week 2. Create an account within a few minutes.

Click here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Fill in your full name, email address and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit using PayPal, online banking or another payment method. Place a $1 bet on any NFL game.

Win or lose, (20) 100% profit boosts will be added to your account. Keep in mind that these last for 14 days, so you can even same some for next week.

Million Dollar Payday: $50,000 Prize Pool Each Week

Caesars has several other offers for customers, such as Million Dollar Payday. Win a parlay with odds of +5000 or longer each week to win a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

We have the Falcons vs. Vikings on Sunday night, followed by the Buccaneers vs. Texans and Chargers vs. Raiders on Monday. Try playing NFL Flips each day for a chance to win bonus bets and more profit boosts. And opt-in to the $100,000 50 Burger if you think one of these teams has a chance to score 50+ points.

Follow the links above to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Get (20) 100% profit boosts for the NFL by placing a $1 bet.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.