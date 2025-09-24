Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get Double Winnings for MLB, Cardinals-Seahawks TNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and place a $1 bet on the full, 15-game MLB betting slate today, or Thursday Night Football tomorrow between the Seahawks and Cardinals. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts for players to use throughout the week.







New users can double their winnings on a $25 wager with each profit boost. Use this offer on the MLB today, or any NFL or NCAAF game Thursday and over the weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook also has daily odds boosts and other unique offers available in the app. Sign up to take advantage of the welcome offer, and then check out everything else offered on the app.

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Win on Monday Night Football

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos 100% Parlay Profit Boost, Parlay Escalator, NFL & NCAAF Odds Boosts, NFL Flips, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Any $1 bet will be enough to secure the 20 100% profit boosts, which can be used on $25 wagers on any sport and market. So, whether you want to boost a longshot play such as Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run, or something safer such as Ken Walker anytime touchdown at -135 odds, you have plenty of options available on Caesars Sportsbook.

There is a full slate of MLB games Wednesday, with the NFL Week 4 starting Thursday between the Seahawks and Cardinals. Meaning, there is no shortage of options to use these profit boost tokens on.

Thursday Night Football Odds Boosts

After signing up and receiving your profit boost tokens on Caesars Sportsbook, make sure to check out everything else offered on the app. You can receive daily odds boosts across all sports, bonuses, promotions in the form of no sweat bets, profit boosts and much more.

Since the NFL is at the top of mind for most sports fans, below we will detail some of the odds boosts for TNF specifically, but, with that said, there are going to be boosts available across all sports so make sure to head to Caesars Sportsbook to check them out for yourself.

Trey McBride & Jaxon Smith-Njigba 6+ Receptions Each (+135)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Marvin Harrison Jr Anytime Touchdown Each (+650)

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Create a new account on Caesars Sportsbook in a matter of minutes. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Head to Caesars Sportsbook, and choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $1 on Monday Night Football or any other game to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to make picks on the NFL, MLB, college football and more.