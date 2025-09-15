Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Profit Boosts for Monday Night Football Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

If you were pumped for football season, you were not alone as Caesars Sportsbook upped this offer from 10 profit boosts to 20 in time for football season to start. Now, you can double your winnings on 20 wagers on Caesars Sportsbook.

They will be eligible for bets up to $25 on any market, and they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire. A $1 bet on any of these games will unleash your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. Take advantage, and sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NFL MNF

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos Two 100% Profit Boosts, 200% Profit Boost, Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL MNF SGP Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, all it takes is a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook to redeem this offer. This is available for all new users of Caesars Sportsbook, and once signed up with the promo code WTOP20X you can double your winnings on 20 separate wagers on the app.

The Texans and the Chargers are both favored to win tonight, with the Texans at -143 on the moneyline and the Chargers at -195. That said, you can boost these odds to be plus-money in both situations by using your profit boosts.

Those are “safe” outcomes to use your profit boosts on, but you can also boost longer odds and longshot plays, such as Omarion Hampton at +525 odds to score the first TD, to make a big win even bigger.

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Use the links on this page to get started with the sign-up process and claim your welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Enter the promo code WTOP20X along with basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.).

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your $1 bet to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens and any other wagers you want to make after that.

Once you receive your profit boost tokens, they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire. Use them to double your wins on bets up to $25.

NFL In-App Promotions for MNF

There are a bunch of promotions available on Caesars Sportsbook for the MNF double-header tonight, detailed below:

Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost: Place an anytime TD specific parlay, and receive a profit boost for your troubles. Some good options for tonight are: Omarion Hampton, Mike Evans and Nico Collins.

Place an anytime TD specific parlay, and receive a profit boost for your troubles. Some good options for tonight are: Omarion Hampton, Mike Evans and Nico Collins. MNF SGP Profit Boost: Place a same-game parlay on one of the two games tonight, and receive a boost to those odds. For the first game, Bucs/Texans, some plays we like are: Bucky Irving & Nick Chubb to each go under their rushing prop, and Sterling Shepard 3+ Receptions.

Place a same-game parlay on one of the two games tonight, and receive a boost to those odds. For the first game, Bucs/Texans, some plays we like are: Bucky Irving & Nick Chubb to each go under their rushing prop, and Sterling Shepard 3+ Receptions. 50% Primetime Live Profit Boost: This only applies to live bets tonight, but you can receive a 50% profit boost by placing a live wager on MNF tonight.

Along with the three NFL specific promotions listed above, you can also received two (2) 100% profit boost tokens and one 200% profit boost token, which can be used across all sports.