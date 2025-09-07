Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NFL Week 1

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Roll into the first NFL Sunday of the season with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. All new users who sign up using this promo code will be able to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens for a loaded betting slate. Double your winnings on Lions-Packers, Texans-Rams, Ravens-Bills and more on Caesars Sportsbook.

A $1 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code will automatically release (20) 100% profit boosts, allowing you to double your winnings on parlays up to $25.

The wait is over, as we now have a full Sunday NFL betting slate to dive into. Not only can all new users double winnings on Caesars Sportsbook, but all users are able to take advantage of daily promotions and odds boosts for each and every NFL slate.

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NFL Week 1

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos 110% Parlay Escalator, NFL Flips, Daily NFL & NCAAF Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The boosts from this welcome offer can be used on any sport and market, including the comprehensive list of player prop markets available when betting on the NFL. Use these profit boost tokens on longshots, safe plays, SGPs, parlays, and everything in-between.

Score 20 NFL Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Collect profit boosts for NFL Week 1 with this welcome offer. New customers can complete the following steps within a couple of minutes.

Use the links above to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Enter your date of birth, email address, residential address and other basic info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $1 bet on the NFL, or any other sport and market

Win or lose, you’ll receive (20) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500. They must be used within 14 days.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

This promo for Caesars Sporstbook is an offer that will give you 20 different chances to double your winnings on any wager. These profit boosts can be used across all sports and markets, and both on straights and SGPs/parlays.

So, whether you want to use a token on a longshot bet in terms of odds to receive an even higher payout, or find something safer to make the odds easier to stomach, this is the perfect opportunity to get started this football season on Caesars Sportsbook.

Best NFL Week 1 Odds Boosts

Each and every week of the NFL season (and every other sport) Caesars Sportsbook has odds boosts on pre-selected plays. Here are some of the best options for NFL Week 1:

Bijan Robinson 100+ Rushing Yards & Anytime TD (+260)

Joe Burrow 2+ Passing TDs & Ja’Marr Chase 100+ Receiving Yards (+225)

Jayden Daniels 2+ Passing TDs & 40+ Rushing Yards (+225)