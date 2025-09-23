Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings on Tigers-Guardians, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a $1 bet on any game to secure 20 100% profit boosts. New players can double their winnings on $25 bets with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook will provide players with tons of different ways to bet on MLB this week. There are daily odds boosts available on all the games.

Click here to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and use a $1 bet to earn 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Unlocks 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Flips, Million Dollar Parlay Payday, Daily Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a $1 wager to lock in this offer. From there, players will have 20 chances to win straight cash with these profit boosts.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in MLB on Tuesday and Wednesday night, there are other options. NFL Week 4 starts with the Seahawks and Cardinals on Thursday night. Not to mention, the college football season continues with games throughout the week.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to secure these profit boosts. Set up a new account in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $1 on any game to secure the 20 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 wagers.

MLB Tuesday Night Odds Boosts

We are in the final stretch of the MLB regular season and the postseason race is wide open. Only two teams have clinched the division and only six teams have clinched the postseason. Caesars Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the games this week. Here is a quick look at a few of the odds boosts available for Tuesday’s matchups:

Playoff Push Boost: Tigers, Phillies, Red Sox and Mets all to win (+1000)

Tigers, Phillies, Red Sox and Mets all to win (+1000) Reds vs. Pirates: Reds win and Elly De La Cruz to hit a home run (+600)

Reds win and Elly De La Cruz to hit a home run (+600) Guardians vs. Tigers: Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres each to record a hit (+150)

Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres each to record a hit (+150) MVP Favorites Boost: Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Judge each to hit a home run (+825)

Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Judge each to hit a home run (+825) Yankees vs. White Sox: Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger each to record over 1.5 total bases (+360)

