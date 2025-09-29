Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings on Monday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Double your winnings on either Monday Night Football game with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Bet on Dolphins-Jets or Broncos-Bengals with this offer. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players will receive 20 100% profit boosts to use throughout the week. Double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options for football fans this season. Check out the different odds boosts for this Monday Night Football doubleheader. Don’t miss out on all the options for players as Week 4 of the NFL season winds down.

Click here to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1 on Monday Night Football. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Win 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Flips, Daily Odds Boosts, $100,000 50 Burger, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a simple offer for first-time players on Caesars Sportsbook. After setting up a new account, place a $1 bet on the NFL or any other sport. This will unlock the 20 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the original wager.

New users will have 20 different chances to win straight cash. This is the perfect way to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. These profit boosts apply to the NFL, MLB, WNBA, college football and more.

Monday Night Football Odds Boosts

These profit boosts are an opportunity for players to boost the odds on Monday Night Football. There are also other options available for Dolphins vs. Jets and Broncos vs. Bengals. Check out the readymade odds boosts for this Monday Night Football doubleheader:

Justin Fields and Breece Hall each over 49.5 rushing yards (+160)

Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase each over 59.5 receiving yards (+200)

Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa each over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+400)

Garrett Wilson and Jaylen Waddle each over 5.5 receptions (+425)

Bo Nix over 199.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+180)

Tee Higgins over 3.5 receptions and a touchdown (+375)

Ja’Marr Chase first touchdown scorer (+1100)

Signing Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

New players can sign up in a few simple steps. Create an account on a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Bet $1 on the NFL to secure 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.