Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings on MLB Wild Card Games

The MLB postseason is ready to begin and players can win big with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Double your winnings on any MLB game with this offer.







Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on the MLB postseason. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook will set up each new player with a welcome bonus, but there are other options available for Tuesday’s MLB games. Let’s dive deeper into all the different ways to bet on this MLB postseason.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. From there, bet $1 to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Unlocks 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook provides players with 20 different chances to win cash. Remember, all it takes is a $1 bet with this Caesars Sportsbook promo to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

At this point, players are ready to start betting on the MLB postseason or any other market. There are options for new users in the NFL, college football, WNBA, soccer and other sports throughout the week. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

It’s important to note that this offer is only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Players who already have an account can skip down to the next section for MLB odds boosts. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $1 to claim 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.

MLB Postseason Odds Boosts

The MLB postseason is officially underway, and at least eight games are coming up in the Wild Card Round. Caesars Sportsbook has a variety of ways to bet on the MLB this week, including daily odds boosts. Take a closer look at the most popular options for Tuesday’s night games:

Aaron Judge and Carlos Narvaez each to record a hit (+175)

Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt each to record over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs (+275)

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani each to hit a home run (+825)

Yankees win and Giancarlo Stanton to hit a home run (+525)

Shohei Ohtani and Elly De La Cruz each to record a hit (+190)

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts each to record over 1.5 total bases (+380)

Teoscar Hernandez and Max Muncy each to hit a home run (+2100)

