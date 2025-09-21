Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings on Chiefs-Giants

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can double their winnings on Sunday Night Football with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. This is an opportunity to secure profit boosts and start winning big on the NFL this season. Start signing up by clicking here .







Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on Sunday Night Football. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts. New players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

The Kansas City Giants are entering MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants as both teams look for their first win. Caesars Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on this game and the rest of the NFL season.

Click here to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and use a $1 bet to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Unlocks 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos 200% Profit Boost, Parlay Escalator, Anytime TD Profit Boost, NFL SNF SGP Profit Boost, Daily Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This straightforward offer puts the power in the hands of the players. All it takes is a $1 bet on the NFL to secure these 20 100% profit boosts.

From there, new users will have 20 chances to win straight cash on the NFL or any other sport. Think of this promo as a way to get a feel for the Caesars Sportsbook app.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook and placing that $1 bet are the only hurdles to jump. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new users:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts and double your winnings on the NFL.

Sunday Night Football Odds Boosts

These profit boosts are a great head start, but the Caesars Sportsbook app has much more to offer NFL fans this season. There are odds boosts available for this pivotal Sunday Night Football matchup. One team will drop to 0-3 and face an uphill battle for the rest of the year.

Take a look at a few of the best odds boosts for Giants vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football:

Marquise Brown and Wan’Dale Robinson each over 4.5 receptions (+175)

Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson each over 249.5 passing yards (+425)

Cam Skattebo over 49.5 rushing yards and a touchdown (+425)

Marquise Brown first touchdown scorer (+800)

Isiah Pacheco and Tyrone Tracy Jr. each to score a touchdown (+850)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.