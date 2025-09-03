Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Wins For Cowboys-Eagles, NFL Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X, you can instantly unlock 20 100 percent profit boost tokens for Cowboys-Eagles or any other betting market. Bet just $1 on one of tonight's MLB games or on any Week 1 NFL game this weekend to secure your tokens. Click here to register.





Recently, Caesars Sportsbook has doubled up its welcome offer for the 2025 NFL season. Previously, a $1 bet unlocked 10 profit boost tokens. Now, you will get 20 of them. To make it even better, you do not have to worry about winning your initial $1 bet to get your rewards.

These 20 100 percent profit boost tokens will be eligible for bets up to $25 on any market. They will stay in your account for 14 days before they expire.

The NFL season opens with Cowboys-Eagles tomorrow night. The Cowboys look to spoil the Eagles’ Super Bowl banner unveiling with an upset win. They will have to do so without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers last week. A $1 bet on any market for this game will instantly unlock your profit boost tokens.

Let’s go through how you can activate your offer with Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X For NFL Week 1

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds Boosts, Daily Odds Boosts for MLB, NCAAF, NFL, Parlay Profit Boost Pack, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, you can bet $1 on any of these games to instantly get your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. A good way to do this would be to take advantage of the pre-made quick parlay options within the app. There are several markets available for Week 1 NFL games already:

Eagles, Chiefs, Bills EACH score touchdowns on their first drive (+2902)

Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray, Justin Fields EACH score touchdowns (+3663)

Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens, Bears all win (+647)

Cowboys +8, Chargers +3, Dolphins win, Seahawks -7, Panthers +3.5 (+2440)

Cowboys-Eagles Boosts With Caesars Sportsbook

One of the best parts of the Caesars Sportsbook app is the boosted bet specials you can take advantage. Use the “boosts” tab at the top of the home page and sort by the specific sport you are interested in to find the available markets. Her are some examples for Cowboys-Eagles tomorrow:

Saquon Barkley over 99.5 rush yards and a touchdown (+180)

CeeDee Lamb over 5.5 receptions and a touchdown (+240)

A.J. Brown and George Pickens EACH over 69.5 receiving yards (+350)

Jalen Hurts over 199.5 passing yards and over 49.5 rushing yards (+375)

Jalen Hurts first touchdown scorer (+500)

Javonte Williams over 49.5 rushing yards and a touchdown (+575)

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert EACH score a touchdown (+1100)

Steps To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Click here to go to the registration page and claim this offer. Enter the bonus code WTOP20X to ensure you get your profit boost tokens. You will be asked to enter basic identifying information to secure your account. This includes your name, date of birth, mailing address and more.

Next, you will have to make an initial deposit to score your $1 bet. This can be completed with a credit card, debit card or several other secure payment methods. From there, place your $1 wager on any market.

Your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens will be valid for two weeks before they expire from your account.