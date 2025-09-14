Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings on Late Week 2 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Double your winnings on any NFL wager today by redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. All new users who take advantage of this welcome offer can receive 20 100% profit boost tokens for each and every NFL Week 2 game today, including the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 59 rematch. All you have to do is bet $1 on any game to immediately unlock your reward.

With excitement for the NFL season in mind, Caesars Sportsbook recently upgraded its welcome offer to 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. They will be eligible for bets up to $25 on any market, and they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire.

A $1 bet on any of these games will unleash your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. Take advantage, and sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NFL Sunday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Flips, Daily NFL Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, all it takes is a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook to redeem this offer. This is available for all new users of Caesars Sportsbook, and once signed up with the promo code WTOP20X you can double your winnings on 20 separate wagers on the app.

There are a ton of fun matchups in the NFL today, and you can double your winnings on any one of these NFL wagers by signing up. In the rematch of Super Bowl 59 between the Eagles and the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts is +575 to score the first TD of the game. Keep in mind that this is something he has done in both Super Bowls against the Chiefs, and the tush push was not banned over the offseason.

That would be a longshot type of wager to double the winnings of, but you can also use it on safer plays, such as Jahmyr Gibbs anytime touchdown, currently offered at -175 odds. The Lions are set up for a bounce-back game after a tough performance against the Packers last week, and we all know what kind of touchdown machine Gibbs can be.

Overall, with so many profit boost tokens at your disposal, it makes sense to place them on a wide variety of options, including safer plays, longshots, and everything in-between.

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Use the links on this page to get started with the sign-up process and claim your welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Enter the promo code WTOP20X along with basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.).

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your $1 bet to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens and any other wagers you want to make after that.

Once you receive your profit boost tokens, they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire. Use them to double your wins on bets up to $25.