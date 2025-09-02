Live Radio
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB, NFL Week 1 Games

It is only a couple days until the NFL regular season starts, and you can get in on the action using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to double your NFL winnings.
Use this welcome offer to place a $1 wager on the Cowboys/Eagles, Chargers/Chiefs, or any other NFL Week 1 game, NCAAF Week 2 game and the MLB betting slate today to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.



It really is as easy as that, as it just takes the $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook to receive 20 100% profit boosts, which can be used on $25 wagers.
Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to risk $1 and receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: How to Sign Up

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP20X
New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets)
In-App Promos 20% SGP Profit Boost, Daily Odds Boosts for MLB, NCAAF, NFL, Mystery Profit Boost, Parlay Profit Boost Pack, Caesars Rewards, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On September 2, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

First off, here is a full breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook:

  • Head to Caesars Sportsbook using the links above, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to create a new profile.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.
  • Bet $1 to win the 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

This promo for Caesars Sporstbook is an offer that will give you 20 different chances to double your winnings on any wager. These profit boosts can be used across all sports and markets, and both on straights and SGPs/parlays.

So, whether you want to use a token on a longshot bet in terms of odds to receive an even higher payout, or find something safer to make the odds easier to stomach, this is the perfect opportunity to get started this football season on Caesars Sportsbook.

For example, Jalen Hurts is a good anytime touchdown look for the Cowboys/Eagles game Thursday night, but he is offered at -155 odds currently. However, you can use one of your profit boost tokens on this bet, and get this close to even money.

If you really wanted to go bold, he is +450 to score the first touchdown, odds that can be doubled using this welcome offer.

Best Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook offers daily odds boosts that range across all sports. That includes some for the NFL Week 1 action Thursday and this weekend, college football Saturday, along with plenty of odds boosts for the MLB today.

Here are some of the best options:

  • Texas -36.5, Clemson -33.5, Alabama -36.5 & Baylor +3 (+1201)
  • Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, DeVonta Smith & George Picks Each Score a Touchdown (+2800)
  • Chiefs Moneyline, Kelce 1st Touchdown (+1200)
  • Shohei Ohtani & Pete Alonso 2+ Bases Each (+325)
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr, James Wood & Alex Bregman Each Hit a Home Run (+6850)

