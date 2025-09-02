Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB, NFL Week 1 Games

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: How to Sign Up
First off, here is a full breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook:
- Head to Caesars Sportsbook using the links above, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.
- Answer the necessary information sections to create a new profile.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.
- Bet $1 to win the 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.
Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X
This promo for Caesars Sporstbook is an offer that will give you 20 different chances to double your winnings on any wager. These profit boosts can be used across all sports and markets, and both on straights and SGPs/parlays.
So, whether you want to use a token on a longshot bet in terms of odds to receive an even higher payout, or find something safer to make the odds easier to stomach, this is the perfect opportunity to get started this football season on Caesars Sportsbook.
For example, Jalen Hurts is a good anytime touchdown look for the Cowboys/Eagles game Thursday night, but he is offered at -155 odds currently. However, you can use one of your profit boost tokens on this bet, and get this close to even money.
If you really wanted to go bold, he is +450 to score the first touchdown, odds that can be doubled using this welcome offer.
Best Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Sportsbook offers daily odds boosts that range across all sports. That includes some for the NFL Week 1 action Thursday and this weekend, college football Saturday, along with plenty of odds boosts for the MLB today.
Here are some of the best options:
- Texas -36.5, Clemson -33.5, Alabama -36.5 & Baylor +3 (+1201)
- Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, DeVonta Smith & George Picks Each Score a Touchdown (+2800)
- Chiefs Moneyline, Kelce 1st Touchdown (+1200)
- Shohei Ohtani & Pete Alonso 2+ Bases Each (+325)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr, James Wood & Alex Bregman Each Hit a Home Run (+6850)
