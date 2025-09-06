Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double CFB, NFL Wins with 20 100% Profit Boosts

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Creating a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X will immediately unlock 20 100% profit boost tokens. These can be used for the weekend betting slate of football, which is the NCAAF Week 2 action on Saturday and the NFL Week 1 action Sunday and Monday. All it takes is a $1 wager for new users on Caesars Sportsbook to redeem this offer.

Recently, Caesars Sportsbook has doubled up its welcome offer for the 2025 NFL season. Previously, a $1 bet unlocked 10 profit boost tokens. These 20 100 percent profit boost tokens will be eligible for bets up to $25 on any market. They will stay in your account for 14 days before they expire.

Take advantage of this Caears Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X offer to double your winnings on 20 separate bets this football season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X For NFL Week 1

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Parlay Escalator Up to 110%, NFL Flips, Daily Odds Boosts for NCAAF & NFL, Parlay Profit Boost Pack, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, you can bet $1 on any NFL or NCAAF game to receive the 20 100% profit boost tokens. Whether you want to boost a longshot for an even higher payout, or take a favorite and make the odds more reasonable, there are a ton of ways to use this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer this football season.

On top of that, Caesars Sportsbook also offers daily odds boosts and promotions. The odds boosts are pre-selected plays (straights, parlays, SGPs) with their odds boosted, while promotions come in the form of no sweat bets, profit boosts on plays that you are deciding yourself.

They each have their benefits, and here are some of the best odds boosts across college football and the NFL for this weekend.

Best NFL & NCAAF Odds Boosts

These odds boosts will be offered for pretty much every NFL & NCAAF slate, with the intention of giving you a way to get in on the action without having to worry about which bets to place, and receiving the odds boosted for your enjoyment.

Here are some of the best options for this weekend specifically:

Iowa to Win by 7-12 Points (+450)

Texas & Clemson Each Cover 29.5 Points (+130)

Steelers, Cardinals, Jaguars & Dolphins Moneyline (+240)

Broncos, Seahawks, Lions & Rams Moneyline (+850)

Steps To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Use the links above to go to the registration page and claim this offer. Enter the bonus code WTOP20X to ensure you get your profit boost tokens. You will be asked to enter basic identifying information to secure your account. This includes your name, date of birth, mailing address and more.

Next, you will have to make an initial deposit to score your $1 bet. This can be completed with a credit card, debit card or several other secure payment methods. From there, place your $1 wager on any market.

Your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens will be valid for two weeks before they expire from your account.