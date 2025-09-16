Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Claim 20 100% Boosts for Mets-Padres, Any MLB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens. You can activate this offer to double your winnings on any MLB wager today, or get a head start on the NFL Week 3 and college football Week 4 betting slates. All you need to do is place a $1 bet on Caesars Sportsbook to unlock the reward.

Caesars Sportsbook recently upgraded its welcome offer to 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. They will be eligible for bets up to $25 on any market, and they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire. So, if you were pumped for football season to start, you were not alone.

A $1 bet on any game will unleash your 20 100% profit boost tokens. Take advantage, and sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NFL Week 3

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos 200% Profit Boost (Any Sport), WNBA Parlay Profit Boost, 30% Soccer Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook to redeem this offer. This is available for all new users of Caesars Sportsbook, and once signed up with the promo code WTOP20X you can double your winnings on 20 separate wagers on the app.

After signing up, make sure to check out the additional promos and odds boosts offered on Caesars Sportsbook. Some of the promotions for today specifically are listed above, and there are already odds boosts available for TNF this week.

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook, at any point in time, is going to be littered with odds boosts across all sports. As of right now, there are 33 odds boosts for TNF, the MLB, WNBA, soccer, golf and more. Keep in mind that number does not include anything for the rest of the NFL Week 3 slate, or any NCAAF Week 4 games either.

So, this is all to say that while we are detailing the TNF specific boosts below, please understand there are plenty more available if you head to the app:

Josh Allen 200+ Passing Yards & Anytime TD (+150)

James Cook 90+ Rushing Yards & Anytime TD (+275)

Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle 70+ Receiving Yards Each (+400)

De’Von Achane First TD (+1000)

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Use the links on this page to get started with the sign-up process and claim your welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Enter the promo code WTOP20X along with basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.).

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your $1 bet to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens and any other wagers you want to make after that.

Once you receive your profit boost tokens, they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire. Use them to double your wins on bets up to $25.