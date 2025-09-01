BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim Upgraded $150 Bonus for TCU-UNC, NFL Week 1

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 in time for the final college football game of Labor Day Weekend (TCU vs. North Carolina) in addition to MLB and NFL Week 1 games. By signing up with BetMGM, you can receive one of two welcome offers, either a $150 bet-and-win structure or $1,500 first bet offer, that depends on the state you are located in.







The offer you get depends on where you are when you sign up for a new account. Users in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer. This requires a winning $10 bet to secure the bonuses. The $1,500 first bet gives new users the chance to start with an aggressive wager knowing that they will get their stake back in the form of a bonus if their bet loses. These promos will qualify for any game this week, starting with TCU-UNC and continuing with MLB and U.S. Open action before NFL Week 1 kicks off Thursday night.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: $150 Bonus for UNC vs. TCU, NFL Games