BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim Upgraded $150 Bonus for TCU-UNC, NFL Week 1

Redeem the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 in time for the final college football game of Labor Day Weekend (TCU vs. North Carolina) in addition to MLB and NFL Week 1 games. By signing up with BetMGM, you can receive one of two welcome offers, either a $150 bet-and-win structure or $1,500 first bet offer, that depends on the state you are located in.



The offer you get depends on where you are when you sign up for a new account. Users in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer. This requires a winning $10 bet to secure the bonuses. The $1,500 first bet gives new users the chance to start with an aggressive wager knowing that they will get their stake back in the form of a bonus if their bet loses.

These promos will qualify for any game this week, starting with TCU-UNC and continuing with MLB and U.S. Open action before NFL Week 1 kicks off Thursday night.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: $150 Bonus for UNC vs. TCU, NFL Games

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150
New User Offer
  • Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)
  • $1,500 First-Bet Offer
In-App Promos CFB No Sweat Parlay Token, CFB Parlay Boost Token, US Open Odds Boost Token, etc.
Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states
Bonus Last Verified On September 1, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Most new users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net, which allows you to bet any amount up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund if your bet loses. One such option might be to play the UNC-TCU game against the spread. Currently (as of Monday afternoon), the Tar Heels find themselves as a 3.5-point underdog at home.

With the $150 bonus offer, you have to win your $10 bet. Make sure to look around at a wide range of betting markets to find one that you think will settle as a win, as it is important to win this wager to receive the bonus. So, let’s say you like the Super Bowl champion Eagles to start the season with a big win over the Cowboys, and they do, BetMGM dishes a cash profit along with $150 in bonus bets.

Signing Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Use the links above to go to the registration page and start the sign-up process. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address etc. Make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP150 during this process to secure your offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first wager to activate the offer you qualify for.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before they expire.

