BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Ravens-Bills SNF Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sunday’s NFL Week 1 games are capped off with arguably the biggest of the weekend with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and visiting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Capitalize on this game with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to get one of two welcome rewards. Click here to sign up.





Most users in eligible states will receive a $1,500 first bet safety net. This gives you the flexibility to wager up to that amount on Ravens-Bills knowing that you will get your stake back in the form of a bonus if your bet loses. Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 offer, which requires that you place a winning $10 bet.

The Ravens and Bills matched up in last year’s playoffs, with Buffalo coming out on top after Mark Andrews dropped the tying two-point conversion. Allen beating out Jackson for last year’s MVP award also contributes to the storylines.

There are plenty of betting options to take advantage of with this game, and we will take you through some of the best ones to consider with your welcome offer.

Ravens-Bills Bet Activates BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NFL No Sweat Bet, NFL Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

With the $150 bonus offer, you will want to target a bet that you think is likely to settle as a win. Prioritize this over the odds and potential payout so you maximize your chance of winning the bonus bets. Here are some bets you can consider for Ravens-Bills:

Josh Allen 150+ passing yards (-5000)

Lamar Jackson 25+ rushing yards (-750)

Bills alternate spread +11 (-700)

With the $1,500 first bet safety net, you might want to target a straight bet that you think is decent value. Maybe you like Keon Coleman to score a touchdown. If you bet something like $800 on him as an anytime touchdown scorer, you will either get a $2,320 payout or an $800 bonus refund credited to your account.

Just make sure that you use any bonus bets you receive from either offer within one week before they expire from your account.

Second Chance Touchdown Scorer Promo For Ravens-Bills

One of the leading offers within the BetMGM Sportsbook app is the second chance touchdown scorer offer. This will give you your stake back on a first touchdown scorer bet if your player scores second instead.

As an example, you could bet $10 on Derrick Henry to reach the end zone first. But let’s say he scores the second touchdown of the game instead. You would then get your $10 stake back in cash.

Steps To Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Follow the directions below to get up and running with this offer from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter the bonus code WTOP150

Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Make first deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place your first wager to activate the $1,500 first bet safety net or the $150 bonus offer

Make use of any bonuses you receive within seven days before they expire from your account.