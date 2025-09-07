BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 NFL Betting Bonus on Any Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

The first Sunday of the NFL season is finally here, and BetMGM has an exclusive new offer to celebrate this glorious occasion. Bettors who sign up with the sportsbook right now and attach the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to their new account will score one of two sign up bonuses, depending on their location. Users can qualify for the available offer by wagering on any NFL game today, including great matchups like Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Bengals and Lions-Packers here .







Since the welcome offer is dependent on a customer’s location, fans will have to turn on the location settings of either their cell phone or home computer in order to properly lock in their offer.

Users who are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can win $150 in bonus bets if their initial wager of $10 cash or more wins. Every other player who signs up in a legal betting state will get to use a massive $1,500 first bet deal, which will send back bonus bets if their first bet loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for NFL Week 1 Sunday

Christmas day for NFL fans is finally here, as the first full slate of games takes place today. To kick off this Sunday, fans can upload the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and create a new betting account to receive an exciting welcome offer to start off their day.

Users in most states will get to back up their first wager in bonus bets using the first bet offer. This deal will credit a user’s account in bonus bets if their first wager of up to $1,500 settles as a loss.

For example, say a bettor places a wager of $100 on Joe Burrow and the Bengals to beat the Browns in Cleveland today. Then, under Joe Flacco, the Browns pull the upset and take down Cincinnati. BetMGM would then resend that user bonus bets equal to their original stake to make up for the loss.

Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get a $150 bet-and-win deal in place of the $1,500 first bet offer. These players just have to bet, and win, a cash wager of $10 or more on a game to trigger the bonus.

An example of this wager could be something as simple as $10 on Jahmyr Gibbs to rush for over 80+ yards in his game against the Packers today. If Gibbs accomplishes that feat, the bettor would then collect both a cash payout and the $150 bonus.

4th and Goal Weekend Game, NFL Second Chance Promo

Players can also enjoy a variety of in-app promotional options when they sign up with BetMGM. Once they log into their new account, bettors can claim the following options this Sunday:

4th and Goal: Bettors can play this game once a weekend to score a touchdown and win prizes from BetMGM

NFL Second Chance: Users will receive their cash stake back if their first touchdown scorer prop only ends up scoring the second touchdown of the game

BetMGM also has a ton of same game parlay options, individual player prop bets and original bets that users can lock in today. Once they sign into their account, customers can go to the NFL page and find numerous ways to keep themselves in the action.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: How to Sign Up with Sportsbook

Any bettor who applies for BetMGM today will need to meet certain criteria in order to legally bet with the sportsbook. The information required will include a legal name, age, home address, the location settings of their device turned on and applying the BetMGM bonus code.

New users will also need to deposit enough cash to cover their starting bet. This can be done using an online bank connection, a credit or debit card, a payment app or any other approved option.

If a bettor does receive bonus bets during this promotional period, they will have seven (7) days to use those bets before the bets expire. Bonuses can be applied to any available wagers on the BetMGM sportsbook.