Live Radio
Home » Sports » BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150:…

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Labor Day MLB, NCAAF Betting Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Dive into the Labor Day betting slate with MLB and a college football game using the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. TCU takes on North Carolina at 8 p.m. ET, with a 13 game MLB betting slate that gets started early, at 1 p.m. ET. Use the links below to sign up for BetMGM and receive one of two, state dependent, welcome offers.



The offer you get depends on where you are when you sign up for a new account. Users in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer. This requires a winning $10 bet to secure the bonuses. The $1,500 first bet gives new users the chance to start with an aggressive wager knowing that they will get their stake back in the form of a bonus if their bet loses.
These bonus bets apply to any of the games on the schedule today, including TCU/UNC. You are not going to want to miss out on this opportunity as the NFL season starts in only a couple days.
Redeem the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for $150 Betting Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150
New User Offer
  • Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)
  • $1,500 First-Bet Offer
In-App Promos CFB No Sweat Parlay Token, CFB Parlay Boost Token, US Open Odds Boost Token, etc.
Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states
Bonus Last Verified On September 1st, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Most new users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net, which allows you to bet any amount up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund if your bet loses. This, essentially, gives you two opportunities to win big on BetMGM. If you like North Carolina to upset TCU tonight, you can get them at +145 odds. If they end up losing, then you will receive bonus bets of your initial bet, up to $1.5K.

With the $150 bonus offer, you have to win your $10 bet. Make sure to look around at a wide range of betting markets to find one that you think will settle as a win. If you are in one of the states with this offer, the strategy here is to find a bet you have confidence in, as the $150 bonus is received with a winning wager.

Instead of the North Carolina moneyline, you could place a wager on both teams to score 10+ point, which is offered at -2000 odds. Normally it would not make sense to bet anything at those odds, but in this case you are essentially receiving 15-1 odds via bonus bets with this promotion on BetMGM.

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Use the links above to go to the registration page and start the sign-up process. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address etc. Make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP150 during this process to secure your offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first wager to activate the offer you qualify for.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before they expire.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

BetMGM
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up