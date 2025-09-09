BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services After a five-day run led by NFL and college football, MLB action takes center stage Tuesday and BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 will secure strong sign up offers. Wager on games like Mets-Phillies, Tigers-Yankees, Cubs-Braves or any other MLB game to receive a $150 bonus or $1,500 bet offer. With 15 games on the schedule and NFL Week 2 getting off to a strong start between the Packers and Commanders, now is a great time to get started here .







The $1,500 first bet offer will cover the majority of new customers in legal betting states. However, bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will instead win $150 in bonus bets if they place, and win, a starting bet of $10 cash or more Tuesday.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for MLB, NFL Week 2 Games

BetMGM has a great sign up offer out right now and new customers, like yourself, can lock it up by registering the BetMGM bonus code today. Sign up by using that code and turn on the location settings of your device to score either a $1,500 first bet deal or a $150 bet-and-win.

The first bet offer will back up an initial cash wager you place on BetMGM with an equal amount of bonus bets. So, for instance, if you bet $100 on Bryce Harper to hit a home run tonight and he doesn’t, BetMGM would send you back $100 in bonus bets. While the majority of fans do not use the full extent of the offer, this first bet deal will cover any starting wagers up to $1,500.

To score the standard $150 bonus, customers in MI, NJ, PA and WV can wager as little as $10 cash on any MLB market they want. When that bet wins, BetMGM will send you an additional $150 in bonus bets along with your cash payout.

Any Sport Parlay Boost, Second Chance Scorer and More

BetMGM has more to offer you, as a fan, once you set up an account and log into their sportsbook app. Here you can find offers for the MLB along with the NFL and any other major sporting event going on this week.

The BetMGM any sport parlay allows you to wager on any sport you want, or pick a few sports, to create a parlay. Once that parlay is set, the sportsbook will enhance the odds of that wager right now.

You can also be on the look out for special promotions that run often, like the famous Second Chance Scorer deal. Use this offer to bet on an NFL first touchdown scorer prop and get your cash stake back if that player only scores the second touchdown of the game.

Using BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Tuesday

The sportsbook will have clear instructions on where to upload the BetMGM bonus code and how you can lock in the available offer in your state. You’ll also need:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Home address

Bank account information

Initial cash deposit that covers your first wager

Add a debit card, credit card or payment app, like PayPal or ApplePay

BetMGM bonus bets that are credited to your account will stay available for a total of seven (7) days. These bonuses can be spent on individual wagers of your choice on BetMGM. At the conclusion of seven (7) days, unused bets will expire.