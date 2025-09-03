Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim New $300 NFL Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides players with the choice between the new $300 bonus offer and the $1,000 first bet safety net. Use these rewards to bet on tonight's MLB games or look ahead to the NFL season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Click here to sign up.





Recently, bet365 upgraded the bonus bet offer from $150 to $300. All you have to do to activate this offer is bet $5 on any market, and the outcome of that bet does not matter. The $1,000 first bet offer remains for new users who want to start with an aggressive wager.

Tonight, we have important MLB games like Yankees-Astros, Mets-Tigers and Blue Jays-Reds. You can bet on any of these games to immediately activate your $300 in bonus bets or use the $1,000 first bet safety net.

You can also look ahead to Thursday’s Cowboys-Eagles game. This brings intrigue as the Eagles will unveil their Super Bowl banner, and we will see how the Cowboys look after trading star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

We will take you through how you can unlock each of these offers while highlighting unique opportunities within the bet365 app.

Cowboys-Eagles Boosts For Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB SGP Boost, NFL Rush/Rec Leader Boost, WNBA SGP Boost, Football Early Payout, Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Whether you prefer the $300 bonus offer or the $1,000 first bet, your first wager is a great time to get familiar with some of the features within the bet365 app. One of the best features is the bet boosts available within the app. For example, you can click on Thursday’s Cowboys-Eagles games to view the popular boost markets:

Saquon Barklay, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamn, Javonte Williams each score touchdowns (+2300 boosted to +2800)

Eagles moneyline, Saquon Barklay to score a touchdown, A.J. Brown to score a touchdown (+340 boosted to +400)

Jalen Hurts 2+ passing touchdowns, to score a touchdown, 30+ rushing yards (+390 boosted to +450)

CeeDee Lamb 5+ receptions, 100 + receiving yards, to score a touchdown (+600 boosted to +700)

Bet $5 on any of these markets to get the $300 in bonus bets. Or you can bet up to $1,000 on one of these markets knowing that you will get a bonus refund equal to your stake if your bet loses.

NFL Futures With Bet365

With the NFL season getting started later this week, now is a good time to look at some futures bets. These markets might even appeal to you when it comes to betting $5 to activate the $300 bonus bet offer. Let’s take a look at the odds for some of the top contenders this season:

Ravens +650

Bills +650

Eagles +700

Chiefs +850

Lions +1200 (Available boost to +1400)

Packers +1200

49ers +1800

Commanders +2000

Rams +2000

Bengals +2200

Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Follow the directions below to claim this offer from bet365:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter the bonus code WTOP365

Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)

Use a secure payment method for first deposit (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place first bet to activate $300 bonus offer or use $1,000 first bet safety net

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire.