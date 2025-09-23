Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Games Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

It's the final week of the MLB regular season and bettors can go all in on the games with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Set up a new account to win a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.







New players can place a $5 bet on any game to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans as we get closer to October. Grab a sign-up bonus before checking out the different bet boosts for Tuesday night’s game.

Click here to activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 Promo or $1K Safety Net

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 100% Parlay Profit Boost, Early Payout Specials, Daily Bet Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This unique offer puts options on the table for first-time bettors. Create an account on bet365 Sportsbook and start with a $5 bet on any game. That is all it takes to secure a $200 bonus.

As for the safety net bet, this is an opportunity to go bigger on MLB this week. Place a cash wager on any matchup. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook.

How to Get Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Remember, these promos are only available for first-time players on bet365 Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough for new users:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus or start with the $1,000 safety net bet.

Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Tuesday Night MLB Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook will provide baseball fans with tons of different ways to bet on MLB. Check out the daily bet boosts for Tuesday’s matchups. With the postseason race heating up, it’s the perfect time to start reaping the rewards:

Moneyline Master: Reds, Tigers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Braves and Dodgers all to win (+1783)

Reds, Tigers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Braves and Dodgers all to win (+1783) Daily Dingers: Spencer Torkelson and Cal Raleigh each to hit 1+ home runs (+2012)

Spencer Torkelson and Cal Raleigh each to hit 1+ home runs (+2012) Extra-Base Empire: Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto each to record 3+ total bases (+2525)

Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto each to record 3+ total bases (+2525) Ribbies and Runs: Yandy Diaz and Gunnar Henderson each to record 1+ runs and 1+ runs batted in (+1600)

