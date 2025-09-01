Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 TCU-UNC, Any NFL Week 1 Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will score football fans, who are also new users of the sportsbook app, a pick from two strong offers at September gets underway. The popular bet $5, get $200 bonus will be in play for the final college football game of Labor Day Weekend — a showdown between Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels and the TCU Horned Frogs.







This offer, or a $1,000 safety net bet, will also be on the table for NFL Week 1, which begins Thursday with a clash between the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Football Signup Bonus

As the final countdown for the NFL regular season to kickoff continues, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will be the best way to score new player sportsbook value throughout the first days of September. Here’s what to expect at sign up:

Players can first choose a bet $5, get $200 bonus. Most notably, a user does not need to win their first wager in order to get the bonus bets. These sportsbook funds can be played on markets like Eagles (-7.5) vs. Cowboys, player to score the first touchdown (Saquon Barkley currently has the shortest odds at +430), and more. The other option allows those who have a hunch on a certain angle to come out aggressive, wagering up to $1,000. With the safety net, bet365 pays back the qualifying wager in bonus bets.

Existing Player Offers for September 1

From there, players will have access to expansive player prop markets and more, along with existing user bonuses spanning separate safety nets and odds boosts. For instance, for those who get into the mix of September 1, here are some of the options available:

TCU vs. North Carolina Super Boost: Log into the app and reveal your special super boost for the final college football game of the holiday weekend

MLB Boost: Get a 30% boost on Labor Day baseball games including Phillies-Brewers

Countdown to Kickoff: Get a 30% better oayout on rush/rec leader markets

U.S. Open Boost: As the tournament hits the final rounds, score a 30% boost on any singles match

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Gears for NFL Week 1

Along with rotating daily specials like those listed above, the bet365 app takes a more granular approach with its boosts, offering a unique slew of enhanced payouts of game and player prop parlays. Some NFL Week 1 notable options include:

Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams all to score (+2500)

Eagles to win, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown to score (+400)

CeeDee Lamb to record 5+ receptions, 100+ yards and CeeDee Lamb to score a TD (+700)

Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery to go for 50+ rush yards and a TD (+1000)

Lions to win and Amon-Ra St. Brown to score a TD with 80+ receiving yards (+1000)

You can find similar odds boosts across the Week 1 slate after using bet365 bonus code WTOP365. The biggest games of the week include Chiefs-Chargers, Giants-Commanders, Steelers-Jets, Ravens-Bills and more.