All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 66 .577 — New York 88 68 .564 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Toronto 90 66 .577 — New York 88 68 .564 2 Boston 85 70 .548 4½ Tampa Bay 75 80 .484 14½ Baltimore 73 83 .468 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 71 .545 — Cleveland 84 72 .538 1 Kansas City 78 78 .500 7 Minnesota 67 89 .429 18 Chicago 58 98 .372 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 86 69 .555 — Houston 84 71 .542 2 Texas 79 77 .506 7½ Athletics 73 83 .468 13½ Los Angeles 70 86 .449 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 92 64 .590 — New York 80 76 .513 12 Miami 76 80 .487 16 Atlanta 73 83 .468 19 Washington 64 92 .410 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 61 .609 — z-Chicago 88 68 .564 7 Cincinnati 80 76 .513 15 St. Louis 76 80 .487 19 Pittsburgh 67 89 .429 28

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 88 68 .564 — San Diego 85 71 .545 3 Arizona 79 77 .506 9 San Francisco 77 79 .494 11 Colorado 43 113 .276 45

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, Athletics 0

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1

Miami 4, Texas 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 6, Houston 4

L.A. Angels 3, Colorado 0

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 11, Athletics 0

Atlanta 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

Toronto 8, Kansas City 5

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 4, Texas 2

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 2, Athletics 0

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 5

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 11, Athletics 0

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 6, Detroit 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 4, Texas 2

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Washington (Gore 5-14) at Atlanta (Sale 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 7-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

