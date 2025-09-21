All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Toronto
|90
|66
|.577
|—
|New York
|88
|68
|.564
|2
|Boston
|85
|70
|.548
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|75
|80
|.484
|14½
|Baltimore
|73
|83
|.468
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|71
|.545
|—
|Cleveland
|84
|72
|.538
|1
|Kansas City
|78
|78
|.500
|7
|Minnesota
|67
|89
|.429
|18
|Chicago
|58
|98
|.372
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|86
|69
|.555
|—
|Houston
|84
|71
|.542
|2
|Texas
|79
|77
|.506
|7½
|Athletics
|73
|83
|.468
|13½
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|16½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|92
|64
|.590
|—
|New York
|80
|76
|.513
|12
|Miami
|76
|80
|.487
|16
|Atlanta
|73
|83
|.468
|19
|Washington
|64
|92
|.410
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|61
|.609
|—
|z-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|7
|Cincinnati
|80
|76
|.513
|15
|St. Louis
|76
|80
|.487
|19
|Pittsburgh
|67
|89
|.429
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|88
|68
|.564
|—
|San Diego
|85
|71
|.545
|3
|Arizona
|79
|77
|.506
|9
|San Francisco
|77
|79
|.494
|11
|Colorado
|43
|113
|.276
|45
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, Athletics 0
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Kansas City 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 1
Miami 4, Texas 3
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 6, Houston 4
L.A. Angels 3, Colorado 0
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 11, Athletics 0
Atlanta 6, Detroit 2
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2
Toronto 8, Kansas City 5
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 1
Miami 4, Texas 2
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 2, Athletics 0
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 4, Texas 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
San Diego 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 5
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 11, Athletics 0
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 6, Detroit 2
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 1
Miami 4, Texas 2
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 9, Philadelphia 2
Monday’s Games
Washington (Gore 5-14) at Atlanta (Sale 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 17-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 7-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.