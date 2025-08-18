Underdog Promo Code WTOP Provides $50 Bonus for MLB, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get an instant bonus for MLB and NFL contests by signing up with the Underdog promo code. Click here to activate this welcome offer.









Register with the Underdog promo code and create your first $5 entry. Win or lose, new customers will get a $50 bonus.

Check out Higher/Lower markets for all MLB games. Find totals for home runs, strikeouts, hits, runs, RBIs and other stats. A standard entry will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry instead and still receive some winnings if only one leg is incorrect.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Score a $50 bonus for picks after making your first $5 entry.

MLB Higher/Lower Picks for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have a packed MLB schedule on Monday. It will feature the Astros vs. Tigers, Cardinals vs. Marlins, Blue Jays vs. Pirates, Mariners vs. Phillies, Orioles vs. Red Sox, White Sox vs. Braves, Rangers vs. Royals, Brewers vs. Cubs, Dodgers vs. Rockies, Reds vs. Angels, Guardians vs. Diamondbacks and Giants vs. Padres.

These are just some of the Higher/Lower markets:

Paul Skenes: 6.5 strikeouts

Kevin Gausman: 17.5 pitching outs

Bo Bichette: 1.5 total bases

Kyle Schwarber: 0.5 home runs

Cal Raleigh: 8.5 fantasy points

Spencer Strider: 4.5 hits allowed

Shohei Ohtani: 3.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 2.5 earned runs

Freddie Freeman: 1.5 hits

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 0.5 singles

Check the promotions tab to find other offers for MLB, such as Gimme Picks and entry boosts. There is a guide on the app that explains boosters and other features.

Underdog Promo Code Guide for New Customers

New customers can complete these steps to grab a bonus. It only takes a couple of minutes to start making picks on baseball, basketball, tennis, football and more sports.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, date of birth and email address. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking. Create a $5 entry.

The outcome of the entry doesn’t matter. You’ll have a $50 bonus to use for contests throughout the week.

Enter NFL Drafts Before the Season Begins

There are Higher/Lower and Rivals markets for NFL preseason games, like the Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday night. This is also the perfect time to draft players and compete against other customers in tournaments.

For example, “The Marathon” has a $15 entry fee and $1 million worth of prizes. There are rankings that display which players are projected to go early in drafts. Ja’Marr Chase is the top pick for most leagues this season, followed by Bijan Robinson, CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs. It even has a news feed, so you can learn about injuries and roster updates during the season.

Use the Underdog promo code WTOP to claim this welcome offer. Enter a $5 contest to score a $50 bonus.