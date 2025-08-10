Underdog Promo Code WTOP Provides $1,000 Bonus for NFL, MLB Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Underdog promo code will result in one of the following offers:

50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Instant $50 Bonus After $5 Entry (MN, AL)

Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Selected Above (All Other Eligible States)

The NFL preseason continues Sunday with two games. You can find markets for the Dolphins vs. Bears and Saints vs. Chargers. Take Trey Lance to have more or less than 110.5 passing yards. Plus, this is a great time to enter season-long drafts and compete against other customers. “The Sprint” tournament has a $20 entry and $1 million worth of prizes.

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim a 50% deposit match, instant $50 bonus or both offers.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Sunday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above (All Other Eligible States) In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are Higher/Lower totals for all MLB games. On Sunday, you can view options for the Reds vs. Pirates, Astros vs. Yankees, Mets vs. Brewers, Phillies vs. Rangers, Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and Cubs vs. Cardinals. These are just a few of the popular markets:

Elly De La Cruz: 7.5 fantasy points

Aaron Judge: 0.5 home runs

Shohei Ohtani: 2.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Cal Raleigh: 0.5 home runs

Bryan Woo: 5.5 strikeouts

Manny Machado: 1.5 total bases

Make 2+ picks to create a standard entry and have a shot at the largest payout. Or you can flex an entry of 3+ picks to still receive a smaller payout if only one leg is incorrect.

Steps to Register with the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Start making picks on baseball, football, basketball and more sports after using this welcome offer. New customers can take these steps within a couple of minutes.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email address and other basic information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

The amount of your initial deposit will determine your bonus when using the 50% deposit match. And the outcome of your opening $5 contest doesn’t matter when securing the $50 bonus.

Choose Favorite Players to Easily View Markets

Try choosing your favorite players to easily keep track of new markets. This will be great for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Make picks on rounds from Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and other top golfers. The same can be said for A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and other WNBA players. Check the promotions tab regularly to find additional bonuses, like entry boosts and Gimme Picks.

Follow the links on this page to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Redeem a 50% deposit match and $50 bonus for picks.