Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Instant Bonus for NFL Preseason, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Enter the Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a welcome offer for picks this weekend. Sign up here to collect a bonus for MLB, the NFL preseason, UFC and more sports.









New customers who register with the Underdog promo code will receive a $50 bonus for picks. Simply create an account and make your first $5 entry. The outcome doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed.

Start using your bonus for MLB picks on Friday. Browse through markets for the Brewers vs. Reds, Phillies vs. Nationals, Mariners vs. Mets, Orioles vs. Astros, Yankees vs. Cardinals and Padres vs. Dodgers.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $50 bonus by making your initial $5 entry.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Hitting, Pitching Picks

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are pitching and hitting markets for all MLB games. Make 2+ Higher/Lower picks to create a standard entry and have a chance at the most winnings. Keep in mind that all the legs must hit to receive a payout. But you can choose to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still get some winnings if only one leg doesn’t hit. These are just some of the totals you can find on Friday:

Zack Wheeler: 7.5 strikeouts

Kyle Schwarber: 0.5 home runs

Jacob deGrom: 34.5 fantasy points

Juan Soto: 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Cal Raleigh: 0.5 home runs

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 0.5 hits

Aaron Judge: 1.5 total bases

Shohei Ohtani: 0.5 RBIs

Mike Trout: 0.5 singles

How to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

Score a bonus for NFL, MLB, WNBA, PGA and UFC picks over the weekend by taking these easy steps.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and other basic info. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Start with a $5 entry.

Win or lose, you’ll have a $50 bonus to use for contests. It regularly adds other bonuses for customers, so check for profit boosts and Gimme Picks each day. There is a guide on the app that explains boosters and other unique features.

Get Bonus for the NFL Preseason

Some of your bonus can be used for NFL preseason games. There are two games on Friday night with the Titans vs. Falcons and Chiefs vs. Seahawks. Check out totals for Cameron Ward, Easton Stick, Calvin Ridley, Jalen Milroe and more players.

Take this time to draft a team of NFL players and compete against other customers throughout the season. Accumulate fantasy points for a shot at winning a share of prize pools. Ja’Marr Chase is the top pick in many drafts, followed by Bijan Robinson.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim a deposit match and instant bonus for picks.