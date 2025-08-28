Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 College Football Bonus for Week 1 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services An instant bonus is ready for college football fans who use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up here to claim this welcome offer and start making picks.









Create your first $5 entry after signing up with the Underdog promo code. Win or lose, new customers will receive a $50 bonus.

Underdog will easily be one of the top options for college football picks this season. We had a small sample of action last weekend, but it’s about to pick up. Find markets on Thursday for No. 25 Boise State vs. South Florida, Ohio vs. Rutgers, East Carolina vs. NC State, Nebraska vs. Cincinnati and Miami (OH) vs. Wisconsin.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter a $5 contest to secure a $10 bonus.

NCAAF Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different types of entries. A standard entry must include 2+ picks. These have the largest payouts, but all legs must hit. The other option is a flex (3+ picks), which will still result in some winnings if only one leg is incorrect. Below, we have listed just some of the popular Higher/Lower markets for Thursday.

Maddux Madsen (BSU): 232.5 passing yards

Athan Kaliakmanis (RUTG): 1.5 passing TDs

Hollywood Smothers (NCST): 90.5 rushing yards

Katin Houser (ECU): 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs

Jacory Barney (NEB): 47.5 receiving yards

Tawee Walker (CIN): 0.5 first TD scorer

Billy Edwards Jr. (WIS): 224.5 passing yards

Continue using some of the bonus for a packed slate of college football on Saturday, such as No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson. Take Arch Manning to record over or under 236.5 passing yards for Texas.

Underdog Promo Code Guide: How to Grab $50 Bonus

Underdog regularly adds entry boosts, Gimme Picks and other bonuses for customers. First, complete these steps to snag a guaranteed bonus for college football this weekend.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email and full name. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, like PayPal or online banking. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

Enter College Football, NFL Drafts

Draft a team of college football players to compete against other customers. For example, the “CFB Prime Time Palooza” contest includes six games on Thursday. It has a $5 entry and $30,000 worth of prizes, with $3,000 going to the first-place finisher.

The same type of drafts are available for the NFL. Pick players in “The Marathon” to compete throughout the regular season to win a share of the $1 million prize pool. Check the rankings to see which players are going early, like Ja’Marr Chase and Bijan Robinson. There is a news feed, allowing you to learn about roster updates and injuries during the season.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Snag a $50 bonus for college football and NFL picks after making a $5 entry.